Intel Core i5-13600KF vs Ryzen 5 7600X: see comparison

Not only enthusiast products live the processor market. The new intermediate models Intel Core i5-13600KF and Ryzen 5 7600X are already available, and this is the segment that usually makes the most sense for most gamers, as it brings good performance at more affordable prices.

The new i5 arrived simultaneously with the rest of the lineup of 13th generation last October 20th to face the Ryzen 5 with Zen 4 architecture. As with the i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950Xthe mid-range Intel and AMD models bring many technical differences, and the TecMundo prepared a comparative, already with some preliminary tests.

Core i5-13600KF and Ryzen 5 7600X Specifications

By following the core pattern big.LITTLE hybrids, introduced in the last generation, the Core i5 delivers a much higher physical core count than Ryzen 5 7600X. In addition to the 6 performance cores supporting hyperthreadO 13600KF It also has 8 cores Gracemont focused on processing efficiency.

This guarantees 14 cores and 20 threads when Intel CPUagainst only 6 cores and 12 threads of Ryzen 5. Another numerical advantage of 13600KF is in the cache, with 1.12 MB of L1 cache (80 per core), 20 MB of L2 cache, and 24 MB of L3 cache, giving much more scope for allocating instructions to the i5.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X IIntel Core i5-13600KF Architecture Pattern zen 4 Hybrid (big.LITTLE) Raptor Lake S cores 6 14 (6P +8e) threads 12 20 Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.5 GHz (P) 2.6 GHz (e) Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz (P) 3.9 GHz (e) cache L1: 384 KB L2: 6 MB L3: 32 MB L1: 1.12MB (80KB/core) L2: 20 MB L3: 24 MB TDP 105 W 125 W Graphics AMD Radeon – Memory DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5200 128GB Dual Channel DDR5-5600 128GB Dual Channel PCI Express 5.0 (24 tracks) 5.0 (20 tracks)

Despite operating at lower base and boost frequencies than the Ryzen 5 7600Xthe core/thread count of the 13600KF requires a slightly larger thermal design, at 125W versus just 105W for the AMD model. It is also worth mentioning that this specific model of the series Intel Core i5 does not offer integrated graphics.

Both models follow the same thermal operating limit as other processors in the families. Ryzen and Intel Core, but unlike the enthusiast segment, they are not programmed for automatic overclocking. Thus, although it is safe, in theory, to raise the voltages to always work at 95 ºC and 100 ºC, this setting needs to be activated manually via overclocking software.

Synthetic benchmarks show that higher core and thread counts give the new Core i5 13600KF little edgeSource: UserBenchmark

In terms of new technologies, the 13600KF is certified to support DDR5 memories up to 5600 MT/s (3200 MT/s for DDR4 kits), while the Ryzen 5, for now, is limited to DDR5-5200 models without DDR4 support. Both can operate in dual channel, are compatible with PCIe 5.0 bus, with 20 lanes for the i5 and 24 tracks for the Ryzen 5.

preliminary tests

As the models in question are very recent, the volume of validated benchmark tests is still very small. So far, everything indicates that more cores and threads than Core i5 put him in front of 7600X in most synthetic tests.

Specifically in Cinebench R23 (single-core), Intel’s new mid-range processor brings impressive performance. In standard settings it even surpasses the Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 7 7700X and, configured for overclocking at 5.7 GHz, up to Ryzen 9 7950X and 7900X.

One of the main markets for the lines Core i5 and Ryzen 5 is the gamer audience, bring relatively low cost and enough performance to not create bottlenecks, even in games with more demanding configurations.

In most published tests, the 13600 is ahead of the 7600X, but with differences between only 1 and 4 FPS.Source: Forbes

The test that most favors AMD CPUs is energy efficiency. Naturally, the thermal design of just 105W guarantees it an average consumption of almost 100W below i5 equipped systems in standard configurations and 150 below overclocked systems.

Which pays off more?

Both models are now available in Brazil and cost between R$2,100 and R$2,400 depending on the retailer. Thus, the choice of which model to buy depends a lot on the context of each user.

You Intel Core i5-13600KF are the second iteration of the LGA1700 sockets, and are compatible with 600 series chipsets. As a result, the new i5 represents a cheaper option to upgrade both old setups, keeping DDR4 memory kits, and alder lake input.

i5-13600KF and Ryzen 5 7600X also tie in price, being necessary to evaluate total cost of the system.Source: Kabum

To build a new PC, the choice depends on when the user is willing to invest again in a system upgrade. Despite still being a transitional generation, DDR4 memories should start to be discontinued soon, making replacements more difficult in case of damage.

So much so, the most recommended in these cases is to adopt the new standard, which should have a longer useful life, despite being more expensive. Essentially, the new mid-range processors bring performances very close together, making the real tiebreaker mostly at the tip of the pencil before closing the purchase.