Intel fixes slow memory issues on Arc A770 16 GB GPUs

THE Intel released, this Thursday (27), a package of software updates that, among the fixes, includes the solution of a problem of memory frequencies acting in values ​​below the standard. The package Intel Graphics Beta Driver 31.0.101.3793 is about 1.2 GB in size and is intended for different company products, including Arc graphics cards and 11-inch Intel Core processors.The and 12The generation.

Some Intel Arc A700 Desktop Series products may have lower than expected VRAM frequency values

Intel Arc A770 GPUs with substandard performance

Different users reported via Github earlier in the week that their GPUs Intel Arc A770, on models with 16 GB of RAM, were running on slower-than-specified memories. Owners shared that their graphics cards were operating at a frequency exact 2000 MHz and 512GB/s bandwidthvalues ​​different from the 2187 MHz and 560 GB/s promised by Intel.

The company soon started investigating the reports made by users and yesterday published the patch of updates that should solve the problem. @theBryceIsRtwhich works in the division of Intel Arcadmitted that the failure was due to a gap on the company’s side and stated that Intel included two checks in the validation to ensure that the problem does not recur.

Other issues the patch promises to fix affect games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, payday 2, Resident Evil Village, Age of Empire ll & ll Definitive Edition it’s the Topaz Video Enhance AI (on Intel Arc A380 GPU models). The full patch notes that Intel has made available can be viewed in this link.

Source: Intel