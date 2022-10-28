iOS 15.7.1 is available for those who don’t want to (or can’t) install iOS 16 » iPhone Blog

This year Apple is giving a little more freedom to users who prefer do not update for the latest system version. Even those who have iPhone models that can no longer update to iOS 16 are getting iOS 15 updates to fix bugs and security holes.

This Thursday (27) the company released the version iOS 15.7.1 for all those devices that have not yet installed iOS 16.

Obviously there are no new features in the update as new features are reserved for the latest version. It’s just to fix recently discovered bugs.

This is not so common with Apple. The company has always “encouraged” its users to update to the latest version, so much so that it is not even possible to reinstall an old version.

But since iOS 14 the system has a feature to identify different versions signed on the apple server and allow the choice of installation. This causes those who still, for some reason, run iOS 13 or earlier on their iOS 16 compatible devices, only see version 16.1 in their settings and not 15.7.1. This is because the system does not have this choice feature.

The update can be done directly in the Device Settings.