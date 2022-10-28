iPhone 14 Plus with BRL 1,150 off Amazon pre-order

The iPhone 14 Plus hasn’t even hit Brazilian shelves yet and Amazon is already offering a 12% discount on Apple’s MSRP. With the offer, the consumer buys the 128 GB device with a R$ 1,030 discount (link here) and the 256 GB with R$ 1,150 (link here).

These offers are valid for devices in dark gray, blue, purple, stellar (white) and RED (red) colors. Promotional pricing is exclusive to Prime subscribers, with the product launching from October 28th.

The phone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen, a 12-megapixel camera system capable of recording in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 frames per second, as well as a selfie camera with autofocus.

The iPhone 14 Plus runs the A15 Bionic chip, the same used in the iPhone 13 Pro, has a battery life of up to 26 hours of video playback, as well as 5G connectivity.

In Amazon’s offer, the 128 GB model costs R$ 7,569, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 756.90 without interest. The 256 GB version can be purchased for BRL 8,449, with interest-free installments of up to 10x of BRL 844.90.

The prices and conditions listed here were checked at the time of writing this article. However, the value can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or the end of the promotion.

