iPhone 15 Ultra and Android phones should replace mechanical buttons with fixed ones – Tecnoblog

Most activities on a smartphone can be done without pressing physical buttons, thanks to touchscreens. The exceptions are lowering and increasing the volume and turning on the device, which still have dedicated parts. Soon, they may get an update. O iPhone 15 Ultra and appliances android top-of-the-line devices should receive solid-state buttons, which do not “sink” when pressed.

Information about the iPhone comes from market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In your twitter, he says the power and volume buttons on the next two high-end iPhones could adopt solid-state technology in place of mechanical parts. The launch is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

Kuo didn’t risk a name for these iPhones. It is speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be replaced by a new iPhone 15 Ultra.

Buttons that don’t move when pressed aren’t new to the iPhone. On iPhone 7, the Home button is no longer mechanical. This was repeated on the iPhone 8 and the SE versions of 2022 and 2022. A vibrating motor gives the feeling of pressing a “real” button, but it is still there, still.

If Apple actually replaces the mechanical on/off and volume buttons with solid-state ones, the number of vibrating motors on the iPhone should increase from one to three.

The change could go beyond the iPhone. Kuo says high-end Android smartphones will also adopt this technology.

resistance and marketing

There are a few possible advantages to solid-state buttons. Improving protection against water and dust is one of them. Mechanical buttons have minimal openings, but they are subject to liquids and dirt.

Also, mechanical button parts can break — this was an issue with the iPhone Home. Solid-state buttons tend to be less repairable.

Another gain would be using less internal space, but this is highly debatable, as the change should lead to the installation of the two new vibrating motors.

Advantages aside, it may also be Apple’s strategy to differentiate the more advanced models of the iPhone family.

This year, the Pro devices were the only ones to come with a newer chip, the A16, and a smaller cutout for the Face ID cameras and sensors, which is disguised with the Dynamic Island of iOS 16.

USB-C is coming

Another long-awaited change in iPhones must finally happen: USB-C in place of Lightning.

In another thread on TwitterMing-Chi Kuo says the buttonless design and the new connector are the two main updates for the iPhone 15.

Mark Gurman, journalist at Bloombergalso points out that the model to be released in 2023 must have USB-C.

On Tuesday (25), Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, confirmed that the company would comply with European Union law that dictates that cell phones must adopt this standard by 2024.

With information: 9to5Mac, Mashable, MacRumors, 9to5Google.