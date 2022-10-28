iPhone charger will change in the next generations; understand

iPhone users know that purchasing an Apple cell phone doesn’t mean having to buy just the smartphone. Virtually all accessories are unique and feature unique inputs, including for the charger. This can make life much easier and more expensive for those who want to have one of these models at hand.

Who never was left in hand when they saw that their battery was running out and no one else had an iPhone compatible charger in the environment? Well, this situation should change soon, according to Apple’s vice president of Marketing, Greg Joswiak.

According to the executive, the manufacturer’s next devices should be charging adapters through the USB-C input port. In other words, standard chargers from other brands that use Android can also be attached to the iPhone. The announcement was made during Tech Live, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Universal charger suitability for iPhone comes after controversy

Joswiak’s speech makes it very clear the need to adapt the charger to iPhone on account of a decision by the European Union. The European Parliament established the creation of a universal USB-C charger for all cell phones. The objective would be to reduce electronic waste in the world and this measure has gained supporters in almost every country on the planet.

In other words, the use of adapters, as is done today, does not meet the need that the EU identified as emerging. In fact, this may be exactly what lawmakers want to avoid.

It is worth remembering that the iPad already has a charging port via USB-C, for example. There is still no final date for the new iPhones with entries of this type are posted. Everything indicates, however, that the next generation of Apple devices must be completely adequate to what the legislation adopted as a safer and less waste-generating standard.