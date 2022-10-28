Is Nate the villain of The Devil Wears Prada? Anne Hathaway responds

Adaptation of the homonymous work by Lauren Weisberger, The devil Wears Prada became a success, and even after so long, it continues to generate very interesting debates involving Andy (Anne Hathaway) and her boyfriend, Nate (Adrien Grenier).

After all, is he the “true villain” of the movie?

Many disapprove of how Nate and his close friends show no support from the moment Andy starts to succeed at Runway magazine.

During participation in Watch What Happens Live With Andy CohenHathaway finally addressed this theory.

“I think they were both very young and figuring things out, and Nate behaved like a kid, but I also behaved like a kid when I was 20 and I hope I grew up after that. That’s what we all do. I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moments of youth, certainly, so I don’t see Nate as a villain, honestly.”

Anyway, it is worth remembering that Nate does not return in the continuation of the work, Revenge Wears Prada.

