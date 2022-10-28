Isn’t Keanu Reeves supposed to be alive? Friends star attacks John Wick actor

Keanu Reeves’ popularity seems to be causing the envy of some Hollywood stars. The John Wick and Matrix actor is one of the biggest names in action movies in recent years.

With John Wick 4 confirmed to premiere in 2023, and Constantine 2 in development, Reeves is about to revisit two of his iconic movie roles.

Continues after advertising

Very helpful with the fans and winning over the public with his works, the public recognizes his effort. Even actress Halle Berry came to praise the actor’s dedication.

But not all other stars, and a Friends actor thinks Keanu Reeves, aka John Wick, shouldn’t be alive.

Random attack and completely free

In new excerpts from his memoir Matthew Perry commented on the tragic deaths of actors like River Phoenix, Chris Farley and Heath Ledger (via ScreenRant).

As he mourns the loss of his friends, Perry randomly attacks Reeves, and free of charge, insinuating that he shouldn’t be alive.

The star doesn’t explain the reason for the attacks, or why he doesn’t like Reeves, but it can be theorized that there’s some envy or jealousy in between.

Reeves even praised Joaquin Phoenix’s brother River very highly and considered him a very close friend of the young Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade star.

“River was a handsome man, inside and out – too handsome for this world, after all. Always seem to be the really talented guys that fall,” he wrote.

“Why is it that original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than I was. I was funnier. But I certainly stuck to our scenes – no small feat when I look back decades later,” the book quote reads.

Perry even commented on Farley’s disease, comparing it to his own, seeing that his friend’s was a much faster progression.

He again lashed out at Reeves when he saw Reeves next to Jennifer Aniston in the dressing room, and regretted having to promote the movie Almost Heroes after Farley died.

“His illness [Farley] progressed faster than mine. Also, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroine’, a fear we didn’t share. I punched a hole in the wall of Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room when I found out Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

“I had to promote The Almost Heroes two weeks after he died. I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high all the time,” he concluded.

The star did not respond to Perry’s offensive comments, which do not seem to make sense, given that the two have never worked together on screen.

Reeves has been growing in the film market with the famous Matrix and John Wick franchises, the latter in a more special way.

The actor has become a rising name in Hollywood, and he is as loved for his acting as he is just being a regular person.

Countless stories about the actor’s generosity have circulated on the internet, at a time when public figures don’t usually call fans.

Despite the problematic behavior of some actors and actresses, Reeves tries to extricate himself from it, and show humility to his fans and those close to him.

Keanu Reeves returns to the role in John Wick 4, which opens on March 23, 2023.