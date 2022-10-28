It makes no sense to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, says Putin – 10/27/2022 – World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no political or military sense in using a nuclear weapon against Ukraine, a country he invaded eight months ago.

“We never said anything proactively about nuclear weapons. We would only use them to defend the integrity of our territory,” said Putin, who again said that Kiev was planning an attack with a “dirty bomb”, a rudimentary radiation-scattering device.

“We know where it is being done and how they want to use it, perhaps with a Totchka-U missile. They want to provoke a reaction from us, a nuclear attack. It makes no sense for us to do that, either politically or militarily. Just as it made no sense for the US attack japan [duas vezes com a bomba atômica] by 1945, the military machine was already broken.”

The point is that the four new chunks of Ukraine that Putin annexed at the end of September are, in Russian eyes, Moscow territory. And there is an ongoing territorial dispute there, which gives rise to atomic speculation.

Putin said the world is living through the most dangerous decade since the end of the Second World War in 1945. Still, he extended a request to NATO countries, the western military alliance: “Let’s stop being each other’s enemies.”

The statements came at the end of the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, an entity linked to the Russian government that promotes meetings with analysts and academics from different countries – Brazil was represented by the report of the Sheet.

Since last week, nuclear tension has returned to the central focus of the war. NATO began its annual simulation of atomic attacks in Europe, followed this Wednesday (26) by the Russians and their exercise Grom (thunder, in Russian).

More importantly, since Monday, the Russian government has been warning Western countries and allies China and India about an alleged “dirty bomb” attack — the leader said he supported a planned mission by the UN nuclear agency to the neighbour.

Kiev, the United States and the European Union have refuted the hypothesis, saying it could be the prelude to a “false flag” action, that is, something concocted by Russia itself to justify an escalation.

Putin’s opening speech, 45 minutes long in a hotel 50 km from Moscow, served as a sort of summary of the Russian speech elaborated since he first denounced American behavior as hegemonic after the end of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Ideas according to which unipolarity is dominated by the West began to be stitched together in a famous speech in 2007 in Germany. On Thursday, he expanded the concept, appealing to countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa. “Either we accumulate the problems that crush us or we work together. I have always believed in the power of common sense. The sooner the better.”

In the speech and subsequent discussion, Putin returned to the themes of the crisis that had been brewing since 2014 in the neighboring country and exploded into an all-out invasion on February 24.

“The expansion of NATO was completely unacceptable. We made an offer at the end of the year, it was thrown away”, he said, when commenting with the mediator Fiodor Lukianov his motivation for the war, “a surprise” according to the interlocutor.

“It wasn’t me who took a coup in Ukraine in 2014,” the Russian said of the overthrow of an ally in Kiev that led to the annexation of Crimea and civil war in the east of the country, now spread across Ukraine. It was, he said, “a dangerous, dirty, and deadly game.”

He again said that only Russia could guarantee Ukraine’s security, repeating the idea that the neighbor “was never a country” until the 20th century, and replied with a curt “no” when asked about any regrets about some action in Ukraine. —although he said he always thinks about the deaths of Russian soldiers in the neighboring country.

Regarding the objectives of the war, “the first thing is to help Donbass”, said the president in reference to the Russian-speaking eastern Ukrainian.

Putin has again criticized the cancel culture that has come to affect Russian art icons. “Many years will pass, and no one will remember their name [líderes do Ocidente]. But everyone will remember [compositor Piotr] Tchaikovsky and from [escritor Fiodor] Dostoevsky”.

“There has to be a dialogue of civilizations. Traditional values ​​are not something fixed that everyone has to adhere to. We have to give guarantees. Do you want to do gay parades? Let them do it! But they cannot force others to follow in their footsteps. Russian and Orthodox people,” he said, returning to one of his obsessions.

For every bite, there was a puff. “Russia has never considered itself superior to the West. Americanophobia is the same as Russophobia. There is a West with traditional values, which is close to ours. But there is another one, aggressive, neoliberal, neocolonial. We will never make peace with that kind of West.” said.

According to the Russian, “American-style” neoliberalism is experiencing a doctrinal crisis and has nothing to offer the world. There was also left for former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss — “woman a little out of her mind”—, for her speeches about the nuclear risk in war, and for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — “Grandma”— , for your trip to Taiwan. For Putin, the US is wrong to destroy the relationship with Beijing over Taipei, which Moscow recognizes as part of China.

Club Valdai meetings have taken place since 2004, first by the lake that gives it its name, from 2014 onwards in Sochi and, since the pandemic, in 2020, in the Moscow region. At the event, sometimes described in Western media as mere regime propaganda, Putin often outlines his foreign policy principles and responds to questions from the audience.

The discussions are quite frank in the closed sessions – this year, there were more than 100 participants from 41 countries, including Brazil, represented by the reporter from Sheet. Putin responded to a question from the newspaper about the presidential election, saying he maintains good relations with both Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Due to the War in Ukraine, the attendance of Westerners was reduced, and the most prominent name was American economist Jeffrey Sachs, a notorious critic of the White House’s policies towards the Kremlin and China, who participated by video.

In one of the sessions, the current nuclear crisis was debated by experts, who see the tension at a moment as high as the fateful October 27, 1962, 60 years ago, when the Cuban Missile Crisis reached its most acute point.