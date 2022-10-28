“It was confirmed by the medical department”; Renato Augusto’s situation after substitution ‘leaks’ and is exposed at Corinthians

O Corinthians suffered a defeat by Fluminense, by 2 to 0, inside the Neo Química Arena, but he knows that he cannot be regretting, even more than the game against Goiás, which was recently postponed, will be played next Saturday (29). The team led by Vítor Pereira needs to score points, precisely to guarantee their direct spot in the 2023 Libertadores group stage.

However, against the Cariocas, the coaching staff, in addition to the defeat itself, had a lot of headachessince the “witch was loose”: right away, Gustavo Mosquito left with 1 minute of game, being verified a serious injury in the knee, with rupture of the ligaments, that keep the attacker away from the lawns for about 8 months, only returning, obviously next season.

In addition, another situation was confirmed by the medical department: Renato Augusto, treated as one of the main players of the team today, was substituted with pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, making ice in the region still on the bench of the stadium. At the time of moving, it was clear that the veteran left showing quite annoyance, but the problem is not considered serious, being just a muscular discomfort.

If shirt number 8 wasn’t enough, who also left with pain was babble. In the case of Paraguay, the situation is very similar, but only muscle fatigue was observed. In the same way as Renato, the defender’s discomfort is not a concern, but both will be preserved from the game against Goiás, due to the short rest time.

Along with these situations, Vítor Pereira will not have Adson and Ramiro, with left thigh strain and suspension for the third yellow card, respectively. However, in the opposite direction of the problems, Timão will have returns: Yuri Alberto returns after serving suspension and Maycon should return to be listed after being spared from the last game.