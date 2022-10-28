“It won’t be able to hold”; Plan for Endrick heats up and European press leaks proposal on the way to Palmeiras

Just a few performances in the main team and two goals scored, for the moves to take Endrick out of palm trees warm up. This Thursday (27), it came to light that a giant of world football will present a formal proposal to hire the Palestinian jewel.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid will anticipate the market and must present a formal offer to Palmeiras: . “Order at Madrid: close with Endrick. The merengue club will make an offer for the Brazilian before an onslaught from Paris Saint-Germain. The 16-year-old striker, who has already made his debut for Palmeiras, would only arrive in Europe in the 2024/25 season”, marks the cover of the newspaper that will circulate this Friday (28). The information is from the UOL portal.

However, Marca did not detail the value that Real Madrid must stamp in the scope of its proposal. Endrick’s contractual fine is €60 million. Although he is being harassed a lot, the striker has already made it clear that before moving to Europe he wants to make history in the green.

Several teams have already signaled the desire to have the number 16 of Palestra: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​PSG, Chelsea and more recently, Bayern Munich, from Germany. According to the investigation carried out by the UOL portal, people linked to the Greatest Champion in Brazil said that Endrick will hardly follow at Palmeiras in 2025, the maximum contract time that Palmeiras can have with the player. According to the source of Verdão, . “It won’t be able to hold back”, he nailed to the UOL report.