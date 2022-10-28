J-Lo and Ben Affleck will host a three-day wedding party – with a lot of luxury, barbecue and picnic – Monet

+



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding photo (Photo: Playback)

A month after the discreet exchange of rings in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will have a big wedding party this weekend, lasting three days and focusing entirely on the 53-year-old singer. That is, the guests who turn to book all the dates.

The information was published by Page Six on Monday (15). “It’s going to be all about J-Lo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for the big day.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in the early hours of April 9, 2022 (Photo: Getty Images; reproduction)

According to the publication, it will be a wedding worthy of the cover of a magazine, sparing absolutely nothing. The event will take place at the 50-year-old actor and director’s mansion, in the state of Georgia, USA; it was there that they would be married 20 years ago, before ending their engagement.

On Friday (19), they will have a dinner, which will be the opening of the tour. Saturday will mark the main and most luxurious part of the ceremony, when all the most important things must happen. On Sunday, hangover day, the Hollywood couple will have a barbecue and picnic.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Getty Images)

J-Lo will wear a Ralph Lauren haute couture dress made in Italy. Actor Matt Damon, comedian Jimmy Kimmel and actress Drea Matteo are some of the guests expected to appear there.

Singer Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Instagram)

As Page Six had already advanced in July, the couple even had plans to make this party, which still did not have a set date or defined details.

Last month, J-Lo and Ben Affleck surprised the staff of a small chapel in Las Vegas, which specializes in quick weddings, and put on a fun and informal ceremony, but with legal value.

The singer and the actor were short together for the first time, between 2002 and 2004, when they even got engaged. The stars began dating after meeting on the set of the movie ‘Contato de Risco’, a romantic comedy.

The remake of their novel would have started in mid-May 2021, at which time they began to be spotted together.

Ben Affleck is the father of three children from his relationship with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10. Jennifer Lopez is the mother of 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

