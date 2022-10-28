Julia Roberts has run away from marriage and bumped into armpits; remember

This Friday (28), Julia Roberts complete 55 years. Beloved name by a large part of the public, the actress collects awards for her career and prestigious productions by much of the critics.

Known for being one of “America’s sweethearts”, her most recent debut in theaters was in Ticket to Paradise (2022), alongside the heartthrob George Clooney. The two have worked together on several occasions in Hollywood, but recently declared that they would never date.

The actress, however, has a very busy love life. She was married twice, received a lightning engagement proposal and even canceled a ceremony three days earlier. Come on heart!

to celebrate the birthday of the star, the Tangerine separated a list with five peculiar facts on the life and career of Julia Roberts:

Julia Roberts’ life has been hectic since birth. Her parents Betty and Walter Roberts founded the Atlanta Actors and Writers Workshop and also ran a children’s acting school before Julia was born. At school, they met a famous figure in American history.

With the rampant racism of the 1960s, the Roberts family was one of the few to welcome black children into their school. one of them was Yolanda King (1955-2007), daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). Walter was the teacher who taught her the skills to break into the entertainment industry.

As a thank you, Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta paid the Roberts family’s hospital bills when Betty had their daughter, who was none other than Julia Roberts. What an unusual connection, no?

Wedding? Get out!

Julia Roberts dated Kiefer Sutherland, the star of 24 Hours (2001-2014). Not only did she date, but she also became engaged to the actor. The two went through ups and downs in their relationship, which involved drinking problems and even lovers on Sutherland’s part, but still, they set a date to get married a month after the proposal was made.

Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts in Death Line (1990) Publicity/Columbia Pictures

The wedding was extravagant: 150 guests, a custom dress worth $8,000 (about R$42,000 at current rates) and, as the date approached, more drama emerged in the media. However, Julia Roberts surprised everyone by canceling the ceremony just three days before it took place.

The actress simply boarded a flight to Ireland with a new boyfriend and left her ex-fiancé behind. The protagonist of Runaway Bride (1999) lived up to the film’s title – even before it was released!

lightning engagement proposal

Julia Roberts had a lightning romance with singer Lyle Lovett. After running away from a marriage, this time she dived headfirst into one. They had known each other for a little over a week when Julia received an engagement proposal and, amazingly, she accepted!

The wedding was even more lightning-fast: they exchanged rings three days after their engagement. The romance was broken off just under two years later. Currently, the actress has been married for over 20 years to cinematographer Daniel Molder.

Bullshit with Nick Nolte

Julia’s co-star in Love Problems (1994), Nick Nolte has actually always been a big headache for the actress. Actors clashed constantly on set. In interviews, Nolte has already claimed that Julia Roberts was “not a nice person”, while the actress countered that she considered him “completely disgusting”.

The beef was so great that they even insisted on acting alongside stunt doubles in the film, so they wouldn’t have to look each other in the face.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte in I Love Trouble (1994) Disclosure / Touchstone Pictures

breaking the taboo

At the premiere of the movie Notting Hill (1999), Julia Roberts did not draw attention just for being the protagonist, but for appearing on the red carpet without shaving her armpits. With a sleeveless dress, the actress went viral even before the term existed and made world headlines because of the hair that appeared in her armpits that day.

In an interview given to Busy Tonight in 2018, the actress declared that it was not thought of and should not be a feminist manifestation. “That photo has been alive in my mind since that moment. I guess I just didn’t quite know how to calculate my sleeve length and the nod, how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me,” she stated. “So that wasn’t much of a manifestation, as it was just part of something I did as a human on the planet, for myself.”