Kevin Feige Gives Support Answer to James Gunn’s New Role at DC » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Kevin Feige Finally Talks About James Gunn’s New Role A.D, and he is nothing but encouraging and supportive. After months of searching and years of confusion, Warner Bros. finally appointed the new leaders of DC Films – producer Peter Safran and Gunn, who take over the newly named DC Studios. The announcement came as a shock, but many are excited to see what this new era of studio management means for the DCEU, which has been struggling to get a foothold for some time now.

Gunn’s transfer to DC from Marvel Studios came at the most unexpected time. O Guardians of the Galaxy The filmmaker was fired by Disney in 2018 after several of his controversial tweets from years ago made headlines, though he has since apologized for the particularly dark jokes. There was an immediate reaction to the decision, and eventually House of Mouse reinstated him to direct. O Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, between his firing and rehiring, Gunn was picked by Warner Bros. The Suicide Squadwhat led to spinoff series Peacemaker on HBO Max. Now he’s busy wrapping things up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3but after that, he will be working exclusively as the new co-CEO of DC Studios.

Ever since news broke about Gunn’s new role at Warner Bros., fans have been theorizing what Feige’s reaction to this might be. Fortunately for them, THR caught up with the MCU Architect in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet debut, where he got the chance to finally give his two cents on the matter. Feige reminds fans that even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out, he will continue to work closely with Gunn. Once that’s done, like many fans, he’ll be eager to see what the director does with the DCEU. Read Feige’s full quote below:

I talk to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out. We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out in May. How he’ll have any time to work at DC until May, I don’t know, but when he does, I’ll be very excited. I will be first in line.

Feige has long supported Gunn’s work at DC

Feige is known for championing his creatives at Marvel Studios. He defended the Russians’ creative choice in making captain america civil war and sided with Scarlett Johansson in the midst of the actor Black Widow mess with Disney. As for Gunn, the producer has been supportive of the director’s efforts at DC Films. In front of The Suicide Squad Coming in 2020, Gunn shared that the MCU architect wanted him to make a great movie for the DCEU and was even privy to details about the blockbuster. In fact, before filming on the anti-hero movie began, Marvel Studios execs, led by Feige, even sent him a start-of-production gift to cheer him up. So despite essentially competing with the MCU, it’s not surprising that Feige supports this new challenge for the filmmaker.

If anything, Gunn co-directs DC Studios, moving on could be good for the sandbox of comic book movies in general. He had already talked about wanting to make a A.D/ Marvel crossover movie with Feige, but nothing came of it. Now that he is in a position of power within the WB, he may have a better chance of making this dream project a reality. The fact that Gunn has an existing relationship with Marvel Studios could also increase the chances of this potential blockbuster happening.

