Kevin Feige Says The Group’s MCU Debut Is “Close”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige commented on the future of the group of mutants known as the X-Men and their entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would be “close” to happening.

publicity

Feige’s speech came in an interview with Deadline, which posted a snippet of the video on Twitter. “The question everyone keeps asking is, ‘When will the X-Men come to the MCU?’” the Deadline reporter asked Feige.

Read more:

“This is what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of ‘She-Hulk’ and I’m going to give you the same answer he gave, which is — ‘I don’t remember’, ‘no answer’ is what I think he did,” Feige replied. “But Deadpool and Wolverine [estão ambos no próximo capítulo do MCU em ‘Deadpool 3’]you know, we’re getting close.”

The X-Men’s entry into the MCU is highly anticipated by Marvel Studios fans, even before Disney acquired the film and TV rights to the mutant franchise, due to the purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019. This has intensified in recent years. , when the X-Men’s entry into the MCU became possible, particularly after Kevin Feige confirmed an “X-Men” reboot was in development within the MCU. However, the film did not become reality and does not have a date to get out of paper.

The delay for the debut of the X-Men reboot only increases the anticipation of the fans for the debut of the group in the MCU, something that was mentioned in the final episode of the series of the Disney + “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”. The running gag in the series involving the X-Men was the first time the team of mutants was mentioned by name within the MCU.

As for the approach of the debut of the X-Men because of the entry of Deadpool and Wolverine in the MCU, this is indeed about to happen, after the announcement made by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. There, the duo revealed that Jackman’s Wolverine would join the MCU in “Deadpool 3”, which despite being the third film in a trilogy, it is the first located within the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Image: Screenshot/Youtube

The duo isn’t the only connection between the X-Men and the rest of the MCU. Patrick Stewart, for example, appeared as Professor Charles Xavier in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Ms. Marvel” officially introduced the concept of mutants into the shared universe that is franchise canon.

There are still unconfirmed reports that Emilia Clarke’s character in “Secret Invasion” will be SWORD’s Abigail Brand, who first appeared in Marvel comics in the “Astonishing X-Men” series.

Marvel Studios’ reboot of “X-Men” has yet to have any premiere, plot, crew or cast.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!