Kojima’s New Game Will Feature Maleficent Actress Elle Fanning

Game director Hideo Kojima (creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid), revealed who owns the mysterious silhouette that appeared on a poster reading “Who Am I?” (“who am I?” in Portuguese). This is actress Elle Fanning, who is expected to star in the new Kojima Productions project that has yet to be revealed.

The poster that only showed the silhouette of Fanning’s face was updated; now it appears clearly, but under a bright red light. In addition to the question “who am I?”, vertical lines cut across the entire poster. See below:







Ellie Fanning is 24 years old and was born in the United States. She is the younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning. The young woman became best known for playing Aurora in the movies. live action (with real actors) from maleficent.

More information about the game should be revealed in the coming days, during the PAX Aus festival, the biggest gaming event in Australia, which takes place between the 7th and 9th of October. That’s because if you save the image to your device, the file name is revealed: “Teaser Paxaus”. At the very least, a suggestive name.

We don’t know more information about the game, such as its history, official name or release forecast. This could be a Death Stranding 2 — which is already in development —, the Xbox exclusive game — which is also in production — or even something new.

