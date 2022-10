LeBron earns BRL 658 million; see the 10 highest paid players

Forbes magazine released the ranking of the 10 highest-paid NBA players in 2022. Leading the list is the star LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Forbes took into account athletes’ on-court earnings (base salary and bonus) and off-court earnings.

Off-court earnings estimates are determined through conversations with industry experts and reflect annual money from sponsorships, licensing, appearance fees and collectibles, as well as player-operated businesses.

The values ​​are gross, without discounting fees or percentages of entrepreneurs.

1 – LeBron James

On-court earnings: $44.5 million

Off-court earnings: 80 million dollars (R$ 423 million)

Total: 124.5 million dollars (R$ 658 million)

2 – Stephen Curry

Image: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

On-court earnings: $48.1 million

Off-court earnings: $47 million

Total: 95.1 million dollars (BRL 502 million)

3 – Kevin Durant

Image: Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

On-court earnings: $43 million (R$227 million)

Off-court earnings: $45 million

Total: 88 million dollars (R$ 465 million)

4 – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Image: Justin Casterline/Getty Images/AFP

On-court earnings: $42.5 million

Off-court earnings: $44 million

Total: 86.5 million dollars (R$ 457 million)

5 – Russell Westbrook

Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP

On-court earnings: $47.1 million

Off-court earnings: $35 million (R$185 million)

Total: 82.1 million dollars (R$ 433 million)

6 – Klay Thompson

Image: Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

On-court earnings: $40.6 million (R$215 million)

Off-court earnings: $20 million

Total: 60.6 million dollars (BRL 321 million)

7 – Damian Lillard

Image: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

On-court earnings: $42.5 million

Off-court earnings: $18 million

Total: 60.5 million dollars (BRL 320 million)

8 – James Harden

Image: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP

On-court earnings: $33 million (R$175 million)

Off-court earnings: $20 million

Total: 53 million dollars (R$ 281 million)

9 – Paul George

Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On-court earnings: $42.5 million

Off-court earnings: $8.5 million

Total: 51 million dollars (R$ 270 million)

10 – Jimmy Butler

Image: Andy Lyons/Getty Images/AFP

On-court earnings: $37.7 million (R$200 million)

Off-court earnings: $12 million

Total: 49.7 million dollars (R$ 263 million)