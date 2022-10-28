List brings together the 5 best performing cell phones of 2022; check out

The Antutu Benchmark application released a list of the cell phones that presented the best results in performance tests. The annual ranking, divided between Android and iOS devices, shows that there is fierce competition between devices that use the chipsets of rivals Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Check out the list of the most powerful cell phones of 2022:

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Ranking Score: 1,133,998

Running the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, the Asus gaming phone was at the top of the ranking of the most powerful devices today. It has a 6.78-inch screen (with a rate of 165 Hz), 12 and 16 GB memory options, as well as a 6000 mAh battery with 65 W charging.

In addition to the Ultimate, the ROG Phone 6 Pro and ROG Phone 6 models also rank second and third, respectively.

Red Magic 7S Pro

Ranking Score: 1,095,968

Unknown to many Brazilians, the Nubia branded gaming device also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has versions with up to 18 GB of memory. The 6.8” Amoled display delivers 165 Hz refresh rate, has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 65 W fast charging.

Vivo X80

Ranking Score: 1,001,534 points

Another unknown is the X80 from the Chinese brand Vivo. The device also runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, has a 6.78-inch screen and versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, the main one has 50 megapixels, the ultra wide angle with 48 MP and the front with 32 MP. In addition, the battery is 4,500mAh with support for 80W fast charging.

Galaxy Z Fold4

Ranking Score: 998,367

Samsung’s new foldable also enters the ranking, bringing the latest chip from Qualcomm. It has a 6.2-inch external screen and a 7.6-inch internal display, and is available with 12GB of memory, 50MP main camera and 4400mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Ranking Score: 992,709

Closing the podium is the Motorola device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 GB of memory and a 6.7-inch screen – with a rate of 144 Hz. The phone has a 4800 mAh battery, 50 MP main camera and 60 MP front camera.

Still in the benchmark ranking, the following cell phones appear in the ranking: