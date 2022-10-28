Lula or Bolsonaro: Putin guarantees ‘good relations’ with Brazil

Putin guarantees good relationship with Brazil regardless of Lula or Bolsonaro (photo: AFP / Alexander NEMENOV / Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press/ Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR) Russian President Vladimir Putin commented at the closing session of the 19th annual meeting of Clube Valdai, this Thursday (27/10), on the future of Russian relations with Brazil, based on the results of the polls on Sunday, 30th of October. According to him, the countries will maintain a good relationship regardless of the result between Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We know they [os rivais] have a consensus on their relationship with Russia, despite difficult situations within the country. We do not interfere in internal political processes. our most important partner in the region, and will continue to do so. We will do everything to ensure that these relationships develop further,” said Russian President Folha de S.Paulo.

“We consider Brazil an essential partner in Latin America, which is what it is, and we will do everything to develop this relationship in the future”, he added.

Despite this, during the campaign the candidate who most cited Putin was Bolsonaro, who mentioned several times the meeting with the Russian president, two days before the Ukraine attack. According to the Brazilian, he went to negotiate the continuation of the shipment of fertilizers to agribusiness.