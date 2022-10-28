Man drifts after kayak sinks and survives by eating seaweed

A 28-year-old Brit was saved after his inflatable kayak sank in the English Channel. He was adrift for at least two days and survived in harsh conditions, eating algae and mussels.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was located by Dutch fishermen on Thursday (27), clinging to a buoy and wearing only swimming shorts. He had departed on a planned trip from Dover, UK, to France, according to the English newspaper Evening Standard.

According to the ship’s captain, Teunis de Boer, the man was spotted by the crew while waving at them “like a madman” on top of the buoy.

The captain stated that the man was injured, dehydrated and suffering from severe hypothermia with a body temperature of approximately 26°C.

“He clearly had little energy left. With his last strength he managed to reach out, and then we managed to bring him in,” said Captain Teunis de Boer.

“It’s a miracle he survived. He looked a little confused, so we don’t know exactly how long he stayed that way. I bet he couldn’t sleep on a float like that, especially with the bad weather the last few days.”

The British set out on a voyage from Dover to France on 15 October. After bringing him aboard, the crew fed him before being airlifted to a French hospital by the coast guard.