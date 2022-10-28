Marcos Braz makes a special request for Flamengo fans before the Libertadores final

The Flamengo delegation is already in Guayaquil, and the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, showed optimism ahead of the decision. In an exclusive interview with THROW!the red-black leader thanked him for the affection and sent a message to the Nation before the Libertadores final.

Directly from the host city, Braz designed Flamengo’s most important duel this season. In addition, he made a point of celebrating recognition for the work done as the club’s director of football.



– People are happy when their work is recognized. In the last four years, there have been three Libertadores finals, two Brazilian championships, one Cup, two Super Cups. Flamengo fans deserve it, they have the part of the collection, which they have to be willing to receive, but they also have the legal part-he said, before completing:

– Flamengo is ready, I think we have little to do. Arrive trained, arrive well. Let’s see what’s in store for us. I wanted to send a kiss to everyone who is in Brazil and around the world, send energy to us on the day of the final. We are here representing you, everyone is together – he concluded.

After the chat with L!, Braz attended to the fans who were at the place. One of them even remembered the beginning of the transfer window in January, but Braz kept the “ice in his blood” and replied: “Don’t worry”.

The vice president of football will be at the Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil to follow the Libertadores decision. Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense face each other at 17:00 (Brasília time), this Saturday, in a single game for the most important title on the continent.