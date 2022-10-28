Actress and director Elizabeth Banks says the inspiration for the next Pitch perfect spin-off television series actually came from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki. The original Pitch perfect The film starring Anna Kendrick was a hit in 2012 and the eventual success was followed by two sequels in 2015 and 2017, the first being directed by Banks herself, who also produces and stars in all three films. In September 2021, Peacock ordered a television reboot of the films centering on Adam Devine’s character from the first two films, Bumper Allen, as well as confirming Banks’ involvement in the project.

Filming on the series began in early 2022, with star Flula Borg reprising his role as Pieter Krämer from the second film. Additionally, the show has also cast Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, and Lera Abova as series regulars for the spin-off, with Hyland playing a potential love interest for the character based on early footage from the series. The two stars would reunite as Devine had a recurring role on the show. Modern Family where he acted unlike Hyland in the past. After filming wrapped in May 2022, it was confirmed that the series would be titled The Perfect Choice: Bumper in Berlin and was later given a release date of November 23, 2022.

while in In cash (through Radar Games), Banks recently commented on the upcoming show, stating that the inspiration for the idea came from an unlikely place. Unlike other musicals, the inspiration for bumper in berlin came from none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more specifically from the 2021 series, Loki. Check out her full quote below:

“Honestly, we were a little inspired by the Loki series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They caught a villain [played by Tom Hiddleston] from Marvel and they gave him a television show, a whole backstory. We thought, can we do this with Adam DeVine’s character, Bumper? He’s kind of a lovable villain.”

Will The Pitch Perfect Show match the quality of the movie?

With Banks’ comments about the show, it seems like she’s interested in delving into Bumper’s character and making audiences understand why he’s a villain, similar to what Marvel did with Loki. With that being said, over the course of several films, Marvel has already managed to develop a character arc with Loki, and when it came time to focus a series on his character, the transition was more seamless and they were able to tell new stories while still honoring the that came before in the MCU. With Bumper, there are less appealing aspects to the character that audiences have seen so far, which made more sense for the comedic nature of the films, as he was a sympathetic villain because of how good-natured he was. So it would be interesting to see if the show can actually make audiences care about the character, especially since the franchise was originally built on a set of likeable characters.

With the series releasing later this year, it won’t be long for fans to see how well the series tracks the Pitch perfect films. Whether they can get audiences to cling to Bumper in the same way Marvel managed to do to Loki remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Banks and the show’s creators are keen to add never-before-seen depth to the character. However, regardless of how well the series is, it’s interesting to see how Marvel exerts influence on other films, even outside of the superhero genre.

