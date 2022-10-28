Megan Fox’s fiance shows head cut and tells what happened

Machine Gun Kellyfiance of Megan Fox, showed his eyebrow all bloody. This happened after a glass of champagne broke on her forehead last Tuesday night (28).

On his social media, he said “good morning” and showed the bruise in detail. “Oh shit* this is disgusting,” he said, pulling at his hair, which is currently pink, to examine the injured area.

It is worth remembering that the injury happened after Machine Gun Kelly broke a glass of champagne in his own face, while in a restaurant in New York, in the United States. The rapper was at the venue to celebrate the sold-out show.

“I don’t mind. That’s how things happened”, he captioned the video in his stories to tell what had happened at the place.

According to some people at the scene, Machine Gun Kelly did not want to put stitches or bandages, using only towels to stop the bleeding.

