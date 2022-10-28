Meta loses $677 billion in market value, hurting Zuckerberg’s fortune

THE Goalthe company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, presented the financial report for the third quarter of 2022. And the results are quite worrying.. So worrisome that at the opening of the NASDAQ stock exchange, Meta shares dropped 25%. They went from US$129.87 to US$98.21. It is the first time in six years that the value of the shares has dropped below 100 dollars.

Therefore, within one year, the Meta lost $677 billion in market value. As of October 2021, the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg was worth $868.52 billion. It is currently worth about $280.31 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg is poorer

The consequence of such a devaluation of Meta’s shares even affected Zuckerberg’s fortune. Now the CEO and founder of Meta is $100 billion more “poor” (if we can use that word with Uncle Mark).

It’s obvious that Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth doesn’t stay in his bank account. A businessman’s fortune is measured by his entire wealth, including the shares he holds on the stock exchange. If stocks go down, it’s logical to say he’s “poorer” (again, with lots of quotes).

In addition, Meta no longer belongs to the group of 20 companies with the highest share value in the world. In January 2022, Zuckerberg’s company occupied the sixth position. Now it has dropped to 26th position. If it were the Brazilian football championship, we could say that Meta was relegated to Serie B.

To give you an idea of ​​how serious this is, the last time the company’s stock went below $100, it was still called Facebook. And at the time it was growing exponentially.

Decreasing revenue and profits

The financial report for the third quarter of 2022 also showed that the Target had a drop in revenue and profit. What made the scenario even worse was that the company continued to maintain heavy investments in its products. The most expensive of them, without a doubt, is the metaverse.

It’s true that all the big tech brands are experiencing falling revenue, profit and seeing their stock price plummet. But Meta was the one that presented the worst results. One of the reasons for this is precisely the metaverse. Zuckerberg is spending far more than he currently earns on his revenue streams. It is obvious that he hopes to recoup his investment in the future. But for that he needs to hit the metaverse.

Another factor that contributed to Meta’s poor financial report was the drop in ad revenue. Everyone knows that the ads displayed on Facebook and Instagram are the company’s main and biggest source of revenue. So if they do bad, the whole company goes bad too.

And at that point Apple managed to do a lot of damage to Meta. Privacy changes implemented on iOS impact ad performance. Without being able to track users, the ads displayed are less assertive, generating fewer clicks. With fewer clicks, advertisers pay more to get the same results as before. And that caused several companies to stop advertising on Meta’s products.

Apple is the only one that saves itself

Meta is not the only company that is going through a moment of crisis. Google and Snap also released disappointing financial reports. The only one that is “saving itself” in this current scenario is the apple.

It presented a net income equal to the previous quarter. Mac sales were up 25% and iPhone and iPad sales were flat. Even so, Apple is losing market value. At the beginning of the year I published a news informing that the Apple had surpassed the market value of US$ 3 trillion! Yeah, but now the company is worth $2.4 billion.

In other words, it’s not easy for anyone.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC