Mind-blowing movie with Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg, on Netflix, will make your heart go out of your mouth

Subversions and vices present themselves to man quite naturally, as if they were longtime friends, which, unfortunately, is true. We invent new ways of relating to the world — and on many occasions not even that: we just readapt old practices, either because time oppresses us or because of the speed with which everything around us insists on always changing. We throw ourselves into the deeper and deeper precipice of evil, hoping to find a way out of our eternal needs, without being able to see the obvious. Good cannot spring from wickedness, just as flowers cannot be picked from the swamp. Deceit, fears, degeneration, these are the fruits of the most arid lands that man insists on cultivating, and if the greatest of his mistakes lived there, so much the better; the big question is that, as they get used to self-destruction and opprobrium, individuals drag with them a veritable legion, a process as slow as it is painful, until there is nothing left. And you can no longer save yourself.

Models of behavior distorted at the origin, with no chance of return or room for experiences that justify living, have played a part in human life since the beginning of time. Also for this reason, already in antiquity, peoples from all over the world were imbued with the task of promoting legal devices capable of curbing the many wills of their citizens, however legitimate they seemed and despite not counting, until then, with the perfectly finished ideas of law. , justice, Constitution, which guide the civic journey of postmodern women and men. Even so, devices aimed at containing the crooked impetus of the most exalted and making the authority of the strongest count in fact became essential. This is a rather basic definition of the police, a gathering of troops who are ready to fight excesses, investigate irregularities, monitor those who seem suspicious, punish them with due rigor. However, an elementary question was taking shape: what to do in situations in which the police forget their importance to society, commit serious mistakes and become distorted? “Double Dose” (2013), the thriller by Icelandic Baltasar Kormákur, unfolds from this axis, but elaborates much deeper discussions, such as the promiscuity of relations between the police, the basis of democracies in the civilized world, and the dark side of force, more and more insinuating.

Blake Masters’ script tries to make it immediately explicit that this is a story without the good guys. DEA, the autarchy responsible for mapping the trafficking routes, the CIA, the American police intelligence high command, and the United States Navy itself, are deliciously smeared in the thick honey of corruption, and little by little keeping up appearances is also leaving to be a measure to be observed. Masters chooses to renounce subtlety and stamps the rottenness of said system in Denzel Washington’s impeccable performance. Decked out in fake gold teeth, Panama hats and flashy shirts, agent Robert Trench, the Bobby I Know a Guy, makes his nest egg extorting small dealers and brokering big deals with sharks from one of Mexico’s biggest drug cartels, among them Papi Greco, by the charismatic Edward James Olmos. Still in the opening, Bobby is seen plotting a crazy bank robbery in a small Midwestern town, where Papi Greco would keep a fortune (!) of exactly 43.125 million dollars (!!) — Kormákur has a real fixation on that number, and he insists that his characters repeat it ad nauseam. To carry out the endeavor, he is joined by Stig, the ex-Marine banned for bad behavior by Mark Wahlberg. The director takes advantage of the well-written dialogues to abuse the Washington-Wahlberg partnership, which deserves the allusion made in the title. The two are also joined by Deb, the beautiful DEA agent played by Paula Patton, who melts for Bobby, but is despised by him and, perhaps for that reason, doesn’t shy away from preparing one of the great traps of her double life.

The way Kormákur directs the story, saving the twist for the last moments, is, without a doubt, the icing on that cake. Stealing is part of human nature, as Papi Greco says in one of the first scenes, and we are all thieves, not just Americans (or Brazilians). Incidentally, the story takes place in the United States, birthplace of the notion of prosperity on which “Double Dose” weighs a mountain of filthy dollars. But the question that is even more important than all of them is: who would be crazy enough to reject them?

Movie: Double dose

Direction: Balthasar Kormákur

Year: 2013

Genres: Action/Crime

Note: 8/10