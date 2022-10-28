Mosquito has confirmed injury and is out of Corinthians final straight

Striker Gustavo Silva, also known as Mosquito, tore the ligament in his right knee and no longer plays with the Corinthians shirt this season. The exams were carried out on the afternoon of this Thursday (27) and the injury was confirmed.

Chosen as a starter on the right wing for the game against Fluminense, last Wednesday, Mosquito needed to be substituted in the first minutes after twisting the region in a ball dispute with Calegari. At the time, he was replaced by Ramiro.

According to Gazeta Esportiva, the recovery time is estimated at six and nine months, which takes him out of the final stretch of the current season and also from the beginning of the next one.

Renato Augusto and Fabián Balbuena, who were also substituted, have muscle discomfort, without any injuries.

It has not yet been evaluated whether the duo will be able to be available to Vítor Pereira this Saturday (29), in the duel against Goiás, in Serrinha.

In addition to them, the medical department still has Adson undergoing treatment for a muscle injury in his left thigh, while Xavier, at the end of his contract, treats tendinitis in his left knee and trains partially with the group.

Maycon was not available against Flu due to the post-classic recovery against Santos, last Saturday, and Rafael Ramos tested positive for covid-19 and was removed.

Thus, the coach Vítor Pereira will have to work hard to climb the team, even more with the suspension of Ramiro, who took the third yellow card. The good news is the return of Yuri Alberto.