Mountain lion caught wandering Los Angeles and scaring residents

A mountain lion – a mammal also known as a puma or puma – was captured on Thursday afternoon (27) after being spotted roaming the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles (USA).

Authorities located the wild animal near an elementary school, which had to temporarily suspend classes for security reasons. The students and staff of the educational institution had to take shelter elsewhere.

According to the US network NBC, the operation was carried out by the Los Angeles Police, with the support of teams from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. They reassure the animal so that it could be safely rescued.

The mountain lion was initially hidden among some trees in an alley near the Brentwood Country Club golf course.

A video shows the feline wandering among some trees in the club. One of the establishment’s staff noticed the lion approaching Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary School and called the police.

While increasing the security perimeter, the guards advised people who were on the streets of the neighborhood to stay inside their cars, houses or other points away from the confusion.

The operation started at 10 am local time and ended around 4 pm. The lion was found in the backyard of a home and captured by a team from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The feline was loaded unconscious onto a truck and taken to a suitable habitat.

According to authorities, he was evacuated from the residential area unharmed and no one was injured. It was not known where he might have appeared.