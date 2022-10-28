movies and series based on the book » Pop Series

The work is one of the classics written by Jane Austen

From British writer Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice shows the English bourgeoisie at the dawn of the 19th century. It is one of his most acclaimed books that has won several adaptations for TV and cinema.

Initially, the work was called First impressionsbut the title was changed by the author herself before its first publication.

Below is a summary of this classic of world literature.

Pride Prejudice book

We are introduced to the Bennet family which consists of five sisters – Jane, Elizabeth, Lydia and Kitt – and their parents who live in rural England.

The protagonist is Elizabeth Bennett, the second oldest daughter, endowed with a unique beauty, very intelligent, cultured and with a tempestuous temperament – ​​she is her own pride.

For Elisabeth social conventions are boring and tiresome, she has a free spirit and a very restless mind. It is interesting to point out that this character has ideals far beyond her time and what was allowed for women at the time.

Even her mother had already given up on the idea of ​​marriage for the young woman, as her impetuous character was not well regarded by society. During this period, women were deprived of basic civil rights, leaving only the care of their husbands and children, which were a “social obligation”.

Love marriages were rare, most were commercial agreements between families, making the woman a bargaining chip. Elizabeth refused to marry if it wasn’t for love.

Lizzie, as the young woman was called by her sisters, did not fit into these ideals and longed for more, for something that would give her life meaning.

The arrival of Mr. Bingley and Mr. Darcy, two very wealthy single men, changes the story. Mrs. Bennet sees in these young people the opportunity to lift his family out of the financial chaos in which they lived. And his plan to bring them together works.

Mr. Bingley, a man of great character, falls in love with Jane Bennett, the eldest sister of the family. But Caroline Bingley, the young man’s sister, is totally against the relationship due to the fact that they are from very different social classes.

Mr. Darcy falls in love with Elisabeth, but does not reveal his feelings because the girl is poor. Initially, the relationship between the two is toxic, full of prejudice, anger, pride and attachment to social rules. However, the more Mr. Darcy meets Elisabeth the more in love he gets. Until he takes courage and asks the young woman to marry him.

At first she refuses, as she sees him as an oppressive and egocentric man. But upon receiving a letter written by Mr. Darcy, where he explains why her actions, she starts to see him differently. At the same time, Mr. Bingley ends up abandoning Jane, leaving her perplexed and not understanding what had happened.

But both stories end well – Elisabeth and Mr. Darcy get married, Mr. Bingley returns and explains his decision causing Jane to forgive him.

In an intelligent way Jane Austin questions the role of women in society, prejudice and the pursuit of a dream. It was these timeless themes that made the work one of the greatest of all time.

Pride and Prejudice characters

Check out the characters of this inspiring work and their role in the plot.

– Mr. and Mrs. Bennett

With five daughters and a very difficult economic situation, they see their daughters’ marriage as a way of saving the family.

But there is a difference between the two: the father, even worried about the future of his house, does not have the same obsession as the girls’ mother, he has a dreamy and curious character. The mother, in turn, is obsessed with finding a good match for her daughters and makes this her life’s mission.

Elizabeth Bennett

Called Lizzie by her intimates, the protagonist of this story is a cultured, intelligent woman, passionate about literature and very beautiful.

She has an impetuous personality, her opinions are strong, and she is very self-assured. Lizzie goes against the grain of a sexist and oppressive society. Also, she is totally different from most women of her time and this impressed Mr. Darcy.

Mr. Darcy

With a cold, mysterious personality and shrouded in prejudiced tones, his arrogance is shattered as he gets to know Elizabeth. All the dogmas that were previously very well established in her mind are shattered by this overwhelming passion.

Jane Bennett

She is the eldest of the five sisters, very dreamy and kind, she had Lizzie as her best friend and confidant. Of an unparalleled beauty, she was the symbol of what society expected from a young woman of the time: demure and serene.

Mr. Bingley

A boy of good reputation, rich and educated. However, he is weak and influenceable which leads him to abandon Jane at first. He is extremely dominated by her sister Caroline and ends up giving in to her most of the time.

Caroline Bingley

Very prejudiced and attached to social rules, she becomes a fierce opponent of her brother’s relationship with Jane.

Mary

Of all the Bennets she is the most passionate about literature, considered very intelligent and sagacious. Mary is very curious, inherited from her father and her quest for knowledge is insatiable.

Lydia

She is one of the youngest of the clan and the most humorous. She is always in trouble with her sister Kitty.

kitty

The other youngest in the family has Lydia as her best friend. Together they share secrets and jokes.

Jane Austin

The writer was born in Steventon, England, in 1775. She graduated at home and wrote her first work at the age of 12.

Her books were published anonymously, because in addition to being a woman her works contained many criticisms of the English bourgeoisie. Her literary style is defined between romanticism and realism, with impeccable descriptions of places and sensations.

Jane was courted by a rich young man, but he chose another girl he thought was more suitable to marry. The author uses a lot of her experiences in her books.

In 1811, she writes another literary classic Reason and sensibility, but without revealing his real name. Two years later, Pride and Prejudice is published.

Her health deteriorated and Jane died on July 18, 1871, aged just 41.

His works are: Love and friendship (1790), lady susan (1794), Reason and sensibility (1811), Pride and Prejudice (1813), mansfield park (1814), Emma (1875), Northanger Abbey (1818) and Persuasion (1818). His last novel sanditonnot finished before his death.

Pride and Prejudice movies and series

– Pride and Prejudice (1940): directed by Robert Z. Leonard was the first film adaptation. The cast included Greer Garson in the role of Elizabeth, Laurence Olivier as Mr. Darcy, Maureen O’Sullivan as Jane and Bruce Laster as Mr. Bingley;

– Pride and Prejudice miniseries (1995): with six episodes, the miniseries does not deviate from the context of the books and is the version that most pleases the fans. The cast has Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth, Colin Firth is Mr. Darcy, Susannah Harker plays Jane and Crispin Bonham-Carter is Mr. Bingley.

– Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001): this is an adaptation more distant from Pride and Prejudice, however, it is possible to observe the most striking features of Jane Austin’s work and the questioning of the role of women and what society idealizes as ideal.

– bride and prejudice (2004): is the Indian version of the novel. Here Elizabeth is Lalita Bakshi and the story is set in Amritsar, India. The young woman meets the American businessman Will Darcy, who is very prejudiced and arrogant and follows the traditional plot line, but with a lot of insertion of the rich Indian culture.

– Pride in Prejudice (2005): certainly the best known and most acclaimed adaptation by the public. Without departing from the original story, we see Keira Knightley play Elizabeth brilliantly. Matthew Macfadyen, Rosamund Pike, Talulah Rilei, Simon Woods and a spectacular cast masterfully capture the tone of this magnificent work.

– Lost in Austen (2008): the miniseries tells the story of Amanda (Jemima Rooper), a young woman in love with Pride and Prejudice who has the opportunity to switch places with Elizabeth. A fun series that pays an engaging light homage to the literary classic.

– The Lizzie Bennet Diaries (2012): the adaptation shows what Elizabeth’s life would be like if she belonged to the present day. The series was made for Youtube and won an Emmy for best interactive program in 2013. In the cast, Ashley Clements, Daniel Vincent, Laura Spencer among other names.

– Austenland (2013): in the production we are introduced to young Jane (Keri Russell) who is passionate about the work and pays a large amount of money to go to a resort set in the period of history. The place provides a kind of behavioral game and the girl ends up in several complicated situations.

– Death Comes to Pemberley (2013): the fantastic series is a continuation of the book but in a mysterious and dense tone. After Elisabeth and Mr. Darcy move to Pemberley, a grisly murder takes place putting everyone under suspicion. The couple goes in search of evidence to catch the culprit. The cast includes Anna Maxwell, Matthew Rhys, Trevor Eve, among others.

– Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016): the feature film shows the story of the five sisters in the 19th century, who, in addition to their love concerns, have to deal with a zombie threat. With a comic and fanciful tone, this is a totally different outfit from the others. The cast includes the likes of Lily James, Sam Riley, Matt Smith, Bella Heathcote and Douglas Booth.