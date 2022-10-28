Ms. Marvel | It will be fun to see Kamala post-The Marvels, says actress

the future of Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is open to many possibilities, according to the production company. Ms. Marvel, Sana Amanat. According to her, there is still no sign of a second season of the show, although it is also not completely ruled out.

“I knew when we started that Kamala would end up in the marvels. I didn’t know what was going to happen in that movie because they didn’t tell me — with good reason because I’m a bit of a chatterbox.”joked the producer at Makers Conference (via The Direct). “But I knew that’s what we were building for. That she had to be [pronta] until the end of our show to go and do whatever happens on The Marvels.”

Iman Vellanithe protagonist’s interpreter, also sees a sea of ​​possibilities for her character after her debut on the big screen. “I think it’s going to be a really fun time for Kamala after The Marvels”she declared. “After you do, you know, fight your favorite superhero and then come back to Jersey. I think it’s going to be a really fun thing to play with.”

Directed by Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman), the marvels has a premiere scheduled forto July 28, 2023 in the United States.

In addition to the return of Brie Larson like Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani like Ms. Marvel, the long will have Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury and Teyonah ParrisMonica Rambeau from WandaVision.

