“Must return to work in…”; Mosquito’s clinical situation comes to light after injury at Corinthians

Gustavo Mosquito, from Corinthians, tore the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and should only return to work in the second half of 2023, according to the GE. The striker suffered the injury in the first minute of the game against Fluminense and had to hastily replaced the match.

The player started to have more sequence with Vitor Pereira in this final stretch, being considered among the holders on several occasions. Even not starting the two final matches against Flamengo, there was the expectation of shirt 19 to be chosen to play on the right.

The striker’s injury is one of the most serious in football and the player must be out of action for about eight months to recover from the injury. This Thursday (27), he presented himself to the medical department of Corinthians when he went to a clinic for medical examinations, which confirmed the problem.

In the first minutes of the game, Mosquito went to the right to dispute a ball with Calegari. He ended up stepping wrong and immediately fell to the lawn claiming severe pain. The athlete is handed over to the medical department and will do a special job to get back as soon as possible.