Naked man runs away and drowns after jumping in handcuffs into lake in US

A man suspected of breaking into a house drowned after fleeing a police raid yesterday. According to broadcaster KJRH, the case took place in Tulsa, in the US state of Oklahoma, around 4:30 am local time.

Neighbors called the police when they heard the burglar alarm ringing in a residential complex. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had entered the house after breaking the window with a brick.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the man was found naked, with wet clothes on the floor of the house. He was handcuffed and was cooperating with officers, who were collecting the suspect’s clothes as he fled.

The man then kicked in the back door, leading to the backyard of the house, and jumped over a railing from the backyard to the lake, which is about 3 meters deep. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

In an interview with KJRH, police captain Richard Meulenberg said that when officers arrived at the lake, they saw the man drowning. They got into the water and tried to rescue him, but they couldn’t because the suspect was far from the shore.

At the time of the incident, it was dark and officers had difficulty locating him. Therefore, divers were called in to search for the man.

At around 10 am local time, the body was located. Now, Tulsa police are investigating what happened before authorities arrived.