Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Violently Attacked By Intruders

The Mayor’s Office reported that Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he receives care; offender is in custody

Samuel Corum / AFP

Paul Pelosi was inside his home when he was attacked by intruders



The husband of the Speaker of the House of United States, Nancy Pelosiwas violently attacked this Friday, 28, in the California, Pelosi’s office said in a statement. Paul was at his home when assailants broke in and attacked him. “The attacker is in custody and the motive for the attack is being investigated,” the statement reads. “Mr. Pelosi has been taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.” Nancy, who is second in line to the White House, was not home at the time. Paul, 82, owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital company. In May of this year, he was in the news when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and being involved in an accident. He was sentenced to five days in prison in Napa County, California.

*With information from Reuters