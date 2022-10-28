NASA announces actual test of inflatable re-entry shield

space

Re-entry shield structure.

hypersonic aerodynamic decelerator

After nearly 15 years of development, NASA has announced the first full-scale test of an inflatable shield for spacecraft to protect themselves from heat during re-entry into the atmosphere.

The technology has already undergone several tests using sounding rockets and a re-entry into the atmosphere, but always using scaled-down models.

The new prototype measures 6 meters in diameter, an adequate dimension to protect real probes. It was also renamed from the previous acronym IRVE (Inflatable Re-entry Vehicle Experiment: experimental inflatable reentry vehicle) for HIAD (Hypersonic Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator: inflatable hypersonic aerodynamic decelerator).

It will be launched next November by an Atlas V rocket, as a secondary payload with the JPSS-2 satellite (Joint Polar Satellite System-2) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

After JPSS-2 separates from the upper stage of the rocket, the aerodynamic shell will inflate and re-enter the atmosphere, to prove if it can actually successfully decelerate large payloads – such as manned spacecraft, robotic explorers and rocket components – allowing them to survive the heat of reentry.

“One of the biggest differences is that before we were doing suborbital tests, getting to about 2.5 kilometers per second, which is already difficult,” said Steve Hughes, project leader. “But [neste teste] we will be reaching almost 29,000 kilometers per hour, or 8 kilometers per second. That’s about three times faster, but that’s nine times more energy.”

inflatable re-entry shield

The aerodynamic reentry shield is composed of an inflatable structure and a flexible thermal protection system, built with materials resistant to high temperatures.

The thermal protection system is composed of four elements: First, the outer fabric is a woven ceramic – silicon carbide – which is manufactured in the form of a fiber so small in diameter that it can be wound and spun.

“Then you can weave it into a manufactured fabric, using an industrial fabric weave – the same machine used to make jeans,” said Hughes.

Underneath the outer ceramic layers are two types of flexible insulation that prevent high outside temperatures from reaching a gas barrier – the fourth component of the thermal protection system – and an inflatable structure.

The inflatable structure is a set of stacked rings. The rings are woven from a synthetic polymer that is 10 times stronger by weight than steel – this makes the assembly flexible enough to bend for casting, yet strong enough to remain rigid when inflated, maintaining its shape. of the aerodynamic shield. In addition, inflatable rings provide structural stability when stacked.

The inflatable structure is strapped to a rigid central body, which houses the system for filling the inflatable rings, instrumentation, parachutes, data recorders – and, in the future, the ship to be protected.

The number of rings, which determines the overall size of the heat shield, can be scaled depending on the mission, meaning this technology can be used for a range of future missions, from manned missions to Mars to returning large components from orbit. down from Earth.





