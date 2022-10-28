Natalie Portman’s Horror Movies, Ranked from Worst to Best

Natalie Portman has bounced between blockbusters and intense dramas throughout her career, and here are her horror movies ranked from worst to best.

here is each Natalie Portman horror movie, ranked from worst to best. Portman started his career on a strong note, making his debut in the 1994 action drama Leo: the professional and following it with Warm. She ended the decade by joining the Star Wars saga, where she played Padmé in George Lucas The Phantom Menacefollowed by its two sequels.

While some child actors struggle to transition into adult roles, Portman made the leap feel natural. His filmography spans a wide range of genres, from dramas such as Closer and jackie for blockbusters like the Thor movies or comedies like No conditions. While Portman hasn’t appeared in many horror-themed projects, it’s notable that the few she’s chosen feature her most acclaimed performances.

In all three cases, Portman was working with strong directors as well, who put their own unique stamps on the films. Here are all of Natalie Portman’s horror movies, sorted.

3. Attacks from Mars! (1996)

Tim Burton’s Big-Budget Horror Comedy Mars Attacks! definitely leans more toward humor than horror, but it’s blissfully petty nonetheless. Burton’s film was loosely based on the bloody series of Topps letters, and the director has assembled an all-star cast – including Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Danny De Vito, etc. ways. The film is essentially a very expensive homage to the B-movies of the 50s, with Portman – who returned to Thor: Love and Thunder – have a small supporting role as the president’s daughter. Mars Attacks! it’s not Burton’s or Portman’s best work, but it’s a lot of fun nonetheless.

2. Black Swan (2010)

by Darren Aronofsky black swan is an intense psychological horror that casts Portman as a ballerina who slowly loses her grip on reality as she competes for a role in swan lake. A sort of thematic sequence by Aronofsky himself The fighter – which was also about a character pushing himself to extreme physical limits in the name of his art – black swan is as anxious and uncomfortable as Portman’s Nina. The film is drama first and foremost, but Aronofsky infuses it with some nightmarish imagery and a constant sense of unease. Portman later won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her work.

1. Annihilation (2018)

Final Natalie Portman horror movie It is Annihilation, which sees her playing a teacher who enters a mysterious zone, possibly created by aliens, called “The Shimmer”. Director Alex Garland has very loosely adapted the novel of the same name, with the film at times looking like a female version. The thing crossed with 1979 stalker. It features some spooky imagery – including the infamous mutant bear sequel – but at its core, it’s examining themes like depression and grief, with Garland especially interested in the ways people can self-destruct. Portman is fantastic in the lead and is supported by supporting parts like Jennifer Jason Leigh and Oscar Isaac.