Netflix explains how customers will have to pay for sharing passwords

Netflix, one of the biggest streaming companies in the world, has had a busy day these past few weeks. Recently, the company announced its new plan with lower image quality and ads within the watched content. Now, payment by password split has been explained by the company and you can check it out with us.

It is not news to anyone that the North American company went through a downturn at the beginning of 2022. In the second half of the year, Netflix announced that there was an increase in its number of subscribers, more than 2 million new users. In the North America region alone, more than 100,000 users have joined the streaming platform.

Netflix’s idea to further increase its growth is monetization with password sharing. According to them, the objective is to inaugurate this process as early as 2023, but still without a specific date. Billing will work from the creation of sub-accounts to third parties.

During tests carried out in Latin America, the price per extra account can reach up to R$16, basically a new subscription. To control the scheme, the company intends to charge those who do not live with a user, but want to use the account.

Netflix’s New Plan

Ads cannot be skipped, the user has to watch all of them during the movie or episode watched. Within an hour of programming, 5 minutes will be available for the ads, their duration will be between 20-30 seconds.

And it doesn’t stop there, the image resolution will also be limited. Subscribers to this plan must watch content in 720p and will not be able to download movies or series to their device. Also, fewer options will be available in the catalog.

The price of this option is R$ 18.90 and starts to be available next week, November 3rd. Despite the lower price, the plan remains more expensive than some streaming services, such as Amazon and HBO MAX.