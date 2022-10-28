Newcastle intends to offer ‘giant contract’ to keep the Brazilian, says newspaper; see values

According to information revealed by the newspaper Evening StandardNewcastle will try to renew the contract of Bruno Guimarães, who is targeted by Real Madrid and Chelsea

The immediate impact of Bruno Guimarães already do the Newcastle to move behind the scenes in search of a way to ‘shield’ the Brazilian in the market. The English press has been reporting in recent days that Real Madrid and Chelsea closely follow the midfielder’s footsteps, which should make the St. James’ Park act fast.

According to information published by the newspaper Evening Standardthe club should offer the Brazilian a new contract, with an important salary increase that would yield shirt 39 something around £200,000 per week to the player.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Bruno Guimarães has been appointed as one of the pillars of the team led by coach Eddie Howe, who is now in the G4 of Premier League. Newcastle has made a strong start to the campaign in England, beating heavyweights like Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for the top positions.

Still according to the Evening Standard, the Magpies have an important asset to keep the Brazilian at St. James’ Park: the midfielder’s desire to become a club idol.

“I never doubted the project, I believe in it. I always wanted to play in the Premier League and now I’m enjoying it”, said Bruno Guimarães in a recent interview with The Chronicle, from the city of Newcastle upon Tyne. “The fans love me and I love them too. I want to continue”.

Asked about Real Madrid’s interest in the latter market, the Brazilian said that he no longer thinks about the conversations with the Merengues who, deep down, have not passed that stage.

“I want to be an idol here. Real Madrid is the best club in the world…but ok. It was just a conversation, nothing more.”

Where to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa?

O Newcastle returns to the field next Saturday (29), and will face the Aston Villafor the 14th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+ from 11 am (from Brasilia).