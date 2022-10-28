newspaper says that Real Madrid decided to go all out for Endrick and prepares offer to secure signing of Palmeiras’ jewel

Endrick scored for the 1st time for the Palmeiras professional team last Tuesday (25), against Athletico-PR

According to the newspaper BrandO Real Madrid decided to “go with everything” to secure the signing of the young striker endrickof palm trees.

“Real Madrid’s order: sign Endrick”, says the cover of the Spanish daily, which will go into circulation on Friday (27).

According to the report, the top meringue was impressed with the two goals scored by the jewel alviverde last Tuesday (25), against Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão.

You whites know that the PSG they are already trying to get close to the athlete, and therefore, they decided to act quickly to try to hit the hammer and guarantee the young man’s arrival when he turns 18.

“If we believe he’s going to be everything he promises, we have to have him. And if it’s not us, someone will soon arrive who will,” said a Real source, Brand.

The daily says that seeing Endrick play in the Palmeiras professional was the “last test” that the Merengue board expected to decide to go all out for the player.

“It was still to see the answer he would give when he faced other professionals, but he has already overcome that test”, he said.

“In the coming days, Real, knowing that his family has enjoyed visiting the club in Madrid, will make an offer to Palmeiras to secure the signing of Endrick, who would arrive in Spain after 2024.”

Endrick has a contract with Verdão until 2025, with a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 319.53 million).

According to ESPN found out with the athlete’s staffthe calculation is that, if everything goes as expected, it will be worth more than 100 million euros (R$ 532.55) in almost two years.

In this period, Alviverde can still try to renew the contract, valuing even more the athlete who has a rare gem treatment.