Neymar and Messi’s attitude irritates fans and generates criticism from Vasco’s idol

Instagram Neymar and Messi

PSG’s season, for now, is indisputable. With the stars Neymar, Messi and Mbappé in their best moments, the club remains in the French Championship and is also doing well in the Champions League.

However, when everything seemed to be going well, an attitude of the Brazilian and the Argentine, after the crushing victory in the Champions League against Maccabi Haifa, was harshly criticized by the former player and displeased PSG fans, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca. .

That’s because, at the end of the match, Messi and Neymar were not left with the rest of the squad to celebrate with the crowd.

“It’s a shame to see a 7-2 win, in a match like this, Neymar and Messi go straight to the dressing room and not celebrate this victory with the fans at the Parc des Princes,” said Habib Beye, a former PSG player and now a commentator for Canal+.

It is important to remember that Messi and Neymar were booed last season at the Parc des Princes after PSG left the Champions League for Real Madrid. Therefore, the reaction of the two players after the victory in the Champions League of going straight to the dressing room and not staying with the rest of the teammates was widely discussed in France.

Another who also referred to the matter was the Brazilian Juninho, ex-Lyon and Vasco da Gama idol.

“They are the ones who have to make a gesture with the fans. It is up to Messi and Neymar to take the first step to calm things down. Not all fans boo the players. There are children who are happy even when you lose”, he shot.