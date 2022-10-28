North Korea fires 2 missiles into Sea of ​​Japan, says South Korea

North Korea today launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, according to the South Korean military and the Japanese government. The projectiles, according to officials, landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and there were no reports of damage.

According to information from the South Korean government, the missiles were fired from the Tongchon area of ​​Kangwon Province in the eastern part of North Korea. The launch times were between 11:59 am and 12:18 pm local time (around midnight, Brasília time).

The missiles flew about 230 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 24 kilometers, with their maximum speed reaching the equivalent of five times the speed of sound.

“Our military has increased monitoring and surveillance and is maintaining a full readiness posture in close coordination with the US,” the Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launches marked North Korea’s 28th round of missile tests this year, including those of cruise missiles.

These new firings come days before a joint military exercise by Seoul and Washington, which is scheduled for next Monday (31) and will mobilize more than 200 fighter jets from those two countries – it is the first time that such an exercise has been carried out. will happen in five years.

North Korea last fired a ballistic missile on October 14, and with these new fires, tensions remain high on the Korean peninsula. In recent days, speculation has surfaced that Pyongyang could conduct a seventh nuclear test, the first since September 2017, in the near future.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told parliament that it appeared Pyongyang “has already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test”.

Recently, North Korean President Kim Jong-Un also declared his country’s nuclear power status “irreversible”.

On the 14th, South Korea also deployed fighter jets after a group of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew near its fortified border. North Korea has fired around 450 artillery rounds into “maritime security zones” on multiple occasions, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Analysts believe that Pyongyang wants to take advantage of the blockade between the great powers of the United Nations Security Council to accelerate the modernization of its weapons.

* With information from AFP