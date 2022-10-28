Now you can! Here’s how to hide online status on WhatsApp

Would you like to browse WhatsApp smoothly and discreetly but can’t escape the online status information? Know that your problem already has an official solution within the messaging platform itself.

Gradually, the messenger is releasing the new function that makes it possible to hide online status while connected to the platform.

See how online status is possible within WhatsApp?

According to recent information released by WABetaInfo, the messenger now has a feature that allows you to hide notifications and ensures browsing without online status. The portal is specialized in divulging the news of the Whatsappin its beta version.

This means that no information will be sent that you are online or when you last saw the message. However, the novelty was only available in the beta version of the application – it is reserved for testing new features. However, Meta has started rolling out this new feature to the standard user base.

Check out some details of how the novelty will work

The possibility of hiding online status appeared in July of this year. The tool offers some details; see what they are:

– You will not be able to see other people’s status if you disable yours;

– No one will know you turned off the feature;

– Deactivation is available in the settings area and under Privacy on both iOS and iPhone.

There are alternative methods to hide online status

There are some websites and apps that hide user status. So it is not possible to show when you are online or sending a message. However, for these software to work, you need to provide app and device data. So be aware that none of these tools are recommended or approved by the messaging platform.

Still, if you want to risk it, there is the Unseen app, which lets you read messages from various social networks and WhatsApp. In the settings it is possible to make the necessary authorizations.

Another tool available is the Flychat app that has the same function as the previous one. You can read and reply to the message through the alternative app itself.

Activate Airplane Mode

In airplane mode you can read all the messages and listen to the audios that have already been downloaded. All this without changing your status. In fact, it is even possible to type and record messages without the contact knowing.

In this case, messages will be sent as soon as the connection is re-established. In other words, anonymity is guaranteed.