Nubank gives up to R$1,500 to cardholders; see how to win

O Nubank has an offer for those who like to shop online using their purple credit card. The novelty is that the fintech is offering up BRL 1,500 cashback per month for transactions on the Shopee e-commerce platform.

Read more: Bank opens trainee vacancies with salary of R$ 11,500; learn how to participate

The customer only needs to activate the promotion and make any purchase on the company’s website to receive part of the amount spent back on the digital account. See how to participate and start earning.

Cashback up to BRL 1,500

First of all, the user needs to activate the offer in the Nubank app, in the “Shopping” menu. The step by step is as follows:

Open the Nubank app;

Click on “Shopping”;

Find Shopee’s offer;

Read the information and tap on “Activate cashback and go to the store”;

Okay, cashback is now activated.

After that, just make your purchases on Shopee to receive the percentage indicated in the app back. The interval between one transaction and another must be at least one hour for the cashback to be generated.

Rules

The amount is deposited in the buyer’s digital account within 90 days to be used as he wishes, whether for new purchases, transfers or withdrawals. Money back does not expire.

It is important to remember that the purchase must be initiated and completed in the same session, that is, after accessing the promotion and opening the Shopee platform, it is necessary to close the purchase. If the customer opens a new tab, the cashback offer will not be activated.