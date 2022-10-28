Offer Alert: Infinix Zero 5G for BRL 2,199

Positivo Tecnologia brought the Infinix Zero 5G to Brazil in May this year as a new intermediate model from the Chinese manufacturer in partnership with the Brazilian brand. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz on its front. There is also a hole that houses the 16 MP selfie sensor, while at the back the manufacturer has chosen to insert a triple set of cameras, the main one being 48 MP, 2 MP depth lens and 13 MP telephoto composing the photographic configuration. device versatile; interestingly, there are two LED flashes for lighting the photos and AI.

















security

11 Oct

















economy and market

05 Oct



Going forward, the internal hardware is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset — up to 2.4 GHz octa-core with 6 nanometer lithography — in partnership with the Mali-G68 MC4 graphics card (GPU) operating at a frequency of 900 MHz. , in addition to 8 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5) soldered up to 11 GB using the virtual option. Phone connectivity supports 5G network, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2; the energy demand of the Infinix Zero 5G is met by a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and fast charging with a power of 33W, guaranteeing autonomy in a few hours at the socket.

Offer

This model was launched in the national market with a suggested price of R$ 2,499, however, a few months after its debut in Brazil it is possible to find it for BRL 2,199 on the websites of Casas Bahia, Extra and Ponto in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, all in black. The offer is valid for both cash payment and credit card installments in up to 10 installments of R$ 219.90 without interest. As well as other offers listed by AllCellularthis may also change in price and stock without notice from the retailer or responsibility of the site.





7.6

Hardware

6.9

Cost benefit











infinix Zero





To compare















technical sheet













76.53 x 168.73 x 8.77 mm

6.78 inches – 2460x1080px











6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution 120 Hz rate, 396 ppi and camera hole

MediaTek Dimension 900 Platform

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory

128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage (expandable via micro SD)

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 13 MP sensor

Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Band WiFi and 5G

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 11 with XOS 10 interface

Dimensions: 168.73 x 76.53 x 8.77 mm

Weight: 199g

See also