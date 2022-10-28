Offer: iPhone 12 128GB at 26% off

Despite being on the market for a long time, the iPhone 12 remains an excellent option for those who want to change their smartphone or even try an iPhone for the first time.

With a more modern look, it features the A14 Bionic processor, 5G support and a dual camera system (with wide-angle and ultra-angle lenses), in addition to being compatible with MagSafe accessories.

If you had your eye on this model, today the amazon is bringing you an excellent offer. It is the version of 128GB, in green color. It is being sold by BRL 4,599.

If we take into account that the price listed for this model here in Brazil is R$6,199, we are facing a discount of 26%. For those who prefer to pay in cash with boleto or Pix, this price drops to BRL 4,139.11 — which also represents a discount of 26% compared to Apple’s spot price of R$5,579.10.

