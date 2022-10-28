Outlaw! African tarantula sends bricklayers to run in England – News

This Dutchman found a Chilean tarantula inside a box of grapes bought by his wife in a supermarket in the city of Arnhen. Nightmare for some, but not for Van den Akker, who decided to adopt the animal Assembly/R7

In a statement to the newspaper De Gelderlander, Akker explains that he took the grapes out of the fridge one morning and offered his son a bunch. Later that day, he felt like eating the fruit. Reproduction/Video/by Gelderlander

However, when picking up the package for the second time, he noticed the presence of the huge arachnid inside: ‘I wasn’t sure what to do, until I remembered my neighbor, a man who understands animals’, he explains. Reproduction/by Gelderlander/Gerard Burgers

Bart Kappen, the neighbor, said the animal was still young. But, already with ‘good size’. The duo also took the opportunity to give their new companion a suggestive name: ‘Uva’ Bombed at HOUR 7! Corpse ‘waves’ from coffin and raises suspicion that he was buried alive Reproduction/by Gelderlander/Gerard Burgers

Ronald van der Aart, a spokesman for the supermarket chain that sold the product, considers the case exceptional. According to him. the company works with three grape suppliers in Chile and there is no way to determine which one the animal came from See also: Backyard or trap? Big python devours wild bird on clothesline Reproduction/Video/by Gelderlander

‘We suspect this tarantula was camouflaged in a cluster and passed inspection,’ says Aart. In addition, the brave arachnid also endured sea travel inside a container with a temperature of just 1 °C. Reproduction/by Gelderlander/Gerard Burgers

The customer should receive a new box of grapes from the supermarket, as well as a ‘nice gift’, according to the network’s spokesman. But what Akker wants most at the moment is to invest in the care of his new pet. Worth the click: Blue Dragon! Rare marine species recorded in island park

So much so that he went to a local store to set up a terrarium for the tarantula, ‘with a heating light and food crickets’, highlights the proud owner. In Mexico, a restaurant ended up closed after serving tarantula taco… Find out below! Reproduction/by Gelderlander/Chantal Kappen

That’s right: tarantula bat. However, the restaurant that served the ‘delicacy’, in Mexico City, ended up closed by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection of the country. The information is from the Mexican website Animal Politico Read more! Asian ‘killer’ wasp claims a victim in Europe Assembly/R7

That’s because the tarantula used in the bizarre meal wasn’t just any. It was a Mexican Red Tarantula, an endangered species. Reproduction/Twitter/PROFEPA

The establishment was in the center of the Mexican capital, in Mercado San Juan, where Mexican authorities seized four ‘burned and golden’ arachnids. See also: Little girl names dead beetle that spent 9 hours in her eye Reproduction/Twitter/PROFEPA

The restaurant claims that the tarantulas used came from a breeding site in the city of Veracruz, a version that was not accepted by the environmental agency due to lack of evidence. Reproduction/Twitter/PROFEPA

The prosecutor arrived at the scene after receiving several complaints from a promotional video of the establishment released on the networks. Worth the click: The woman who delivered a missile in a disarmament program Reproduction/Facebook/Mexico on the palate

According to another Mexican website, Animal Gourmet, tarantulas are placed in the freezer for three minutes to die. Reproduction/Facebook/Mexico on the palate

Then they are boiled in water and mezcal, a Mexican alcoholic beverage of indigenous origin. Finished, a new boil is made with wild vegetables and shrimp salt Read more! A Submerged Jaguar Is The Scariest Photo You’ll See Today Reproduction/Twitter/PROFEPA

The last step is to take them to the oven and brush them to remove the toxic hairs. They can also be flambéed, as seen in the record that provoked the complaints. Reproduction/Facebook/Mexico on the palate

‘This is just one of the preparations made with the tarantula so we can taste it!’, says the caption See also: Two-headed turtle adopted by museum is new star of networks Reproduction/Facebook/Mexico on the palate