Palmeiras fans complain about Avanti program when buying tickets for ‘title game’

O palm trees opened this Thursday the sale of tickets for the match against Fortaleza, which takes place on the 2nd, and could be the title game of the Brazilian. With prices above normal and complaints from Avanti partners, 13,800 have already been sold.

Tickets began to be traded this Thursday, at 10 am, exclusively for Avanti supporters. This privilege ends on Saturday, also at 10 am, when the sale to the general public will begin. The cheapest ticket costs R$ 220.

At the time when sales opened, some fans of the program, who faced “a longer than usual delay in the queue”, claim that the site began to issue a message of selling out tickets as soon as the chance to purchase approached. Those who were unable to guarantee tickets complained on social media, reiterating a “negligence of the system with those who pay monthly fees to have preference at the time of marketing”.

The report of THROW! sought sources in Palmeiras to understand the issue of tickets. According to people interviewed, “the club had to work hard to guarantee the game against Fortaleza at Allianz Parque, as it did in the Paulista final, since the show’s producer will start assembling the stage structures on Saturday and everything has to be delivered by the 3rd”.

Also according to the report by the L!“the normal thing would be to take this game to another stadium”, but, as it is a decisive match, the club mobilized to play at home with the support of the fans.

The Upper North sector is not available for the match due to the series of concerts by singer Michael Bublé, scheduled for November 5th and 6th. The assembly of the stage will also take part in the Gol Norte sector, which will be adapted to the Central East sector. Stadium capacity has been reduced by up to 30%. Thus, the public expectation is about 30 thousand fans, unlike the 40 thousand that has become routine in the arena.

If tickets are still available, the physical sale at Allianz Parque will take place on October 31st and November 1st, from 12:00 to 19:00, at the ticket offices at Gate B (Avenida Francisco Matarazzo). On the 2nd, the date of the game, people from Palmeiras will be able to purchase their tickets at the box office at gates A (Rua Palestra Italia) and B, from 12:00 until half-time.

The sale of tickets for members and owners of captive chairs will take place from this Saturday, at 10 am, until next Monday, at 10 am, only through the website www.ingressospalmeiras.com.br. The collection sector, located on the first floor of the social club’s administrative building, will no longer sell physical tickets.

Check the ticket prices for the duel with FORTALEZA:



Gol Norte – R$ 220 (83% more expensive)

Superior South – R$ 300 (100% more expensive)

Upper North – Unavailable

Superior East and West – R$320 (80% more expensive)

Gol Sul – R$ 330 (50% more expensive)

Central East – R$ 400 (60% more expensive)

Central West – R$ 430 (43% more expensive)