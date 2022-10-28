Palmeiras tries to break the fast against Boca for the women’s Libertadores

Palmeiras and Boca Juniors compete today (28), at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito, Ecuador, an unprecedented final for the women’s Libertadores. And the Palestrinas will have the chance to put an end to the alviverde fast in the knockout stages for the continental competition.

Despite being an unprecedented confrontation in the women’s competition, with both teams in search of the first title, the two Junior finalists add up to three clashes in eliminatory games for Libertadores, and all with a happy ending for the brothers.

The most recent took place in 2018, for the semifinals, when Luiz Felipe Scolari’s men lost 2-0 at La Bombonera and drew 2-2 at Allianz Parque. Interestingly, Palmeiras had the chance to eliminate the Argentines in the group stage, but they didn’t.

Another alviverde failure in a Libertadores semifinal happened in 2001. With controversial arbitration, Palmeiras drew 2-2 with Boca, in Buenos Aires, and was defeated on penalties at the old Palestra Itália, after another 2-2 in regulation time.

And the only continental final between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors – until then – happened in 2000. In search of the consecutive championship, Alviverde drew 2-2 with the Argentines in La Bombonera. At Morumbi, however, the game ended 0-0 and Boca got the best on penalties, 4-2.

Palmeiras players celebrate qualification for the women’s Copa Libertadores final Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

With the women’s team, Palmeiras has the chance to finally beat Boca Juniors in a Libertadores final. Under the command of Ricardo Belli, Palestrinas are undefeated in the tournament and reached the final after a 1-0 triumph over América de Cali last Wednesday.

Before, they beat Santiago Morning 2-1. In the group stage, Palestrinas beat Universidad de Chile 2-1, Independiente Dragonas 7-0 and Sportivo Limpeño 3-0, and advanced as the first in Group C.

On the other hand, Boca Juniors qualified as the leader of Group B, with two wins and a draw. In the knockout stage, the sisters eliminated Corinthians in the quarterfinals and Deportivo Cali in the semis.

Boca Juniors and Palmeiras will fight for the title today (28), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito, Ecuador.