Palmeiras x Fortaleza will be in a new schedule on Wednesday (2)

The duel between Palmeiras and Fortaleza, which can give the title of the Brazilian Championship to Verdão on the holiday next Wednesday (2), will be played at a new time.

On the afternoon of this Friday, the CBF confirmed the change of the departure time, which was previously scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time). In response to a request from the holder of the broadcasting rights, the entity rescheduled the game to 21:30 (Brasília time).

With this, on a national holiday, the match will be broadcast in prime time on open TV. If Fortaleza wins at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras will win their 11th Brazilian title, without depending on the result of the vice-leader International.

The departure time change happens even with ticket sales in progress. Amid reports of difficulties for fans to acquire tickets, Palmeiras announced 14,100 tickets had been sold until the morning of this Friday.

The sale of tickets is still restricted to Avanti Members. The general sale will start at 10 am (Brasília time) this Saturday. Because of a show that will be held days after the match, Allianz Parque will have reduced capacity in the game that can give Palmeiras the hendecacampeonato.

The duel between Internacional and América-MG, which takes place in Belo Horizonte, also had the time changed from 4 pm (Brasília) to 9:30 pm (Brasília). For the gauchos to continue dreaming of the title, only victory matters, in addition to rooting for Palmeirense’s stumbling block.