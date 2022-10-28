‘Perhaps Brazil is today the most radical case of the extreme right in the world’

In the midst of what is being defined as the most important election in the history of Brazil since redemocratization in 1985, scholars and researchers from different areas of knowledge have struggled to understand the new political force that has emerged with vigor in the country in recent years.

Led by a former army captain, with a meager military career followed by almost 30 years of equally unimpressive mandate as a federal deputy, Jair Messias Bolsonaro in a few years became an important political leader of a significant portion of Brazilian society. His leadership today is so relevant to the point of rivaling a fierce electoral dispute against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose leading role in the country’s political scene has been shaped for more than 40 years.

To try to understand the rise of the extreme right in Brazil and Bolsonarism, a political phenomenon that in a few years is making the so-called democratic right disappear, the South21 spoke with anthropologist and social scientist Rosana Pinheiro-Machado. A full professor at University College Dublin, Ireland, she has been dedicated to directing WorkPoliticsBip, a laboratory that investigates the nexus between precariousness and the extreme right in the Global South.

When investigating and reflecting on the growth of the extreme right in the world through the eyes of the Global South, Rosana rejects the nickname “Trump of the Tropics” given to Bolsonaro. For her, the impact of a figure like the current president in a country with the history of Brazil, forged in centuries of slavery and a lot of violence, is completely different from what the extreme right represents in the United States or Europe. The context is different. And the context changes everything, analyzes the researcher.

“If we think that Bolsonaro is a ‘Trump of the Tropics’, we are not thinking about the consequences, in Brazil, where democracy is much more fragile. The consequences of an extreme right here are much more violent. What is happening in Brazil in terms of gender, persecution of teachers, what is happening in the Amazon, is unparalleled. Perhaps Brazil is the most radical case of the extreme right in the world today”, analyzes Rosana.

Read the full interview:

Sul21: Why don’t you think it’s correct to call Bolsonaro the “Trump of the Tropics”?

Rosana: This is part of a research agenda to think about the extreme right from the perspective of the Global South. All the academic literature on the far right tends to think about the subject in terms of what was happening in Eastern Europe and later in terms of Trump and Brexit. The election now in Sweden and Italy takes this to another level, but it’s always the European point of view.

The problem is that when we take the expression “Trump of the Tropics”, we are thinking that Bolsonaro is a variation of something that happens in the United States. I agree on the importance of understanding everything that Bolsonaro is inspired by and copies from, both Trump and US think tanks, the entire American ecosystem.

The problem, from the perspective of the Global South, is that Bolsonarism has much more violent impacts if we think that it is a continuation of the Brazilian historical process of authoritarianism and conservatism. Democracy was an exception for 40 years, but with conservatism and authoritarianism ingrained in people’s souls, we keep reliving a continuity with new guises of a historical process. Of course, with new technological and ideological guises that are much fiercer.

But if we think that Bolsonaro is a “Trump of the Tropics”, we are not thinking about the consequences, in Brazil, where democracy is much more fragile. The consequences of an extreme right here are much more violent. What is happening in Brazil in terms of gender, persecution of teachers, what is happening in the Amazon, is unparalleled. Brazil is perhaps the most radical case of the extreme right in the world today.

Sul21: Brazil is a country founded on 300 years of slavery, dictatorships, a lot of violence, and despite that, the idea of ​​friendly people was created. We were wrong with this idea and Bolsonaro appears to give voice to the violent feeling of a portion of the population that never ceased to exist?

Rosana: People believed and sold the idea of ​​racial democracy and exported it. And this comes in a process of constitution of the Brazilian nation of erasing violence, erasing a history that is made in slavery, in the rape of black women, in the torture of black men and in the indigenous decimation.

Some elements of these populations, mainly black, were appropriated as elements of national culture, since the Vargas era, but without making the proper historical reparation. We take an element of culture and transform it into a process of pure violence, which is the erasure of violence itself. Brazil has always decimated the indigenous population, it is one of the countries that kills the most young black people in the world, it is the country that has the fourth highest number of femicides in the world and it is the country that kills the most trans people in the world. And it always was.

And Bolsonaro represents that part of conservatism that has a very strong identity, and authoritarianism, because they are both things together. And he creates this new movement that today is very cohesive and that, in the end, was never about racial democracy.

Sul21: Is it possible to include in this analysis the lack of a Transitional Justice in Brazil’s redemocratization process in the 1980s and 1990s? Unlike neighboring countries, Brazil never punished those responsible for the crimes of the dictatorship, the Army itself was never held accountable, and the idea that the military is efficient still prevails today.

Rosana: Yes, 100%. It is very different from the memory of the dictatorship that we have in Chile and Argentina, for not having carried out a Transitional Justice process. This allows the memory to be erased, which is the most serious thing, it allows millions of people in Brazil to think that the dictatorship was good or ‘it was nothing like that’. And this is reflected in the lack of curricula on how dictatorship is taught, because millions of people have not studied it.

It was not a punished fact, in which people were treated as criminals. So there is a transition in which everything is erased, we make peace, everyone receives amnesty and the impact of this will be an idealized vision of the military dictatorship. Or just turned off. And that makes the current president, on the day he votes for impeachment (of Dilma Rousseff, in 2016), say he does it in the name of the [Carlos Alberto Brilhante] Ustra, who was one of the most vicious torturers in the history of Brazil.

Many people on the periphery thought that only the Army could bring order to the country again. And they weren’t people linked to the military family, they were people who thought that was the case, sometimes even in the sense of bringing values ​​that are positive in terms of being against violence. And that opened the door to the new militarism.

Sul21: As in the dictatorship, the enemy today is also the same, communism. How do you deal with this in 2022?

Rosana: It is an obsession that people have, an ingrained thing, a desperate fear in the name of a communist dictatorship and, in the name of that, accepting other forms of dictatorships that are bloodthirsty and that do exactly what people would be afraid of in a communist dictatorship. The threat of communism is a lie, but the threat of fascism is a reality. This basically reflects the fear of more egalitarian principles in a society based on authoritarianism and an extremely individualistic logic. And also the old horror of the poor, because communism is the fantasy that everyone is going to be poor.

Sul21: The forms of communication today have changed radically and are at the center of the political dispute, with Bolsonarism being very efficient. How to face this new reality and influencers on social networks?

Rosana: I participated in a seminar at the Spanish embassy called “Challenges in political communication”, with the world’s leading experts, and nobody knows how to do it. The extreme right has always somehow had a monopoly on this communication because the authoritarian and simplistic logic acts out of fear and fake news. Radio played a key role and still does. And even if the radio is not a bolsonarista, it is all day reporting problems, death, murder, theft and that generates hatred in the person, an anger at the world. And social networks have elevated this to an unimaginable power, with blatant disinformation as a project and in a very fast evolution, because we couldn’t beat WhatsApp fake news.

And the ecosystem is changing through different networks. Podcast, Tik Tok, Instagram… it wasn’t decisive, nor did it exist that much. And we’re running back. Your question about how to do it… I don’t know, people always say it has to be contested, it has to be an ongoing project of the left, not just during the election. The world will no longer be what it used to be and we will have to learn.

Sul21: Some argue that the progressive camp uses the same methods, what do you think?

Rosana: I’m absolutely against the idea of ​​copying their tactics, I’m afraid that will happen. We see some people defending this in the name of the “greater good”, but that is their logic, because they also believe it is for the “greater good”. There is the importance of disputing networks and regulating networks, in the sense of having some control over violent and criminal content. Neo-Nazis cannot speak as they speak today.

There are also socioeconomic factors. It has to move towards a society with greater distribution of income and equality, with less inequality so that people are less infected. This phenomenon is here to stay, there’s no stopping it. You have to transform society so that people are less vulnerable. All the research in the world shows that the more inequality, the more penetration of the far right.

Sul21: Does this relate to the impression that nothing “sticks” to Bolsonaro, no matter what he does or says?

Rosana: Bolsonarism has created such a strong identity that it is no longer about values, it is about reaffirming its own conservatism. Bolsonaro can do anything that people will say is a lie or that it doesn’t matter. This is a process of mass psychology and anthropology, of creating the “us against them” identity that is primary in the formation of being in the world. If you are with Bolsonaro and you are reaffirming, reaffirming, going through different guidelines, it is about belonging, about a place in the world and reaffirming the truth itself.

Sul21: Regardless of who wins the election, everything indicates that it will be by a small difference and Brazil will emerge from this election as a very fractured society. How do you analyze the future of the country in the conditions of a very divided society?

Rosana: I think that this fracture will continue in the coming years, it is a process that is here to stay, there is not the slightest sign of us getting out of it. Brazil will be like this for a long time. The process is revolutionary, in the sense that it is the end of an ideology that believed in racial democracy.

I think that Bolsonarism comes out even stronger from this election, even losing, because it has shown to be resilient and is increasingly cohesive. I have never seen the strength of Bolsonarism as strong as it is now. Before, there was a hard core of 20%, now the hard core has grown too much, practically everyone votes with Bolsonaro.

In the event that Lula wins, that with his alliances he will be able to talk to other sectors, including the business community, with the economic elite, because he will need more broad alliances than ever to be able to govern. If he doesn’t start to improve very quickly, with results… and even with results, people will say that there is no result. It’s going to be very tough years. If society advances, they will say that it is not advancing. Just like today there is an economic crisis and people say no, that the country is growing. We are living in a parallel world.