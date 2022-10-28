Philips mini LED and The One TVs are launched in Brazil

The Brazilian Smart TVs market is about to gain two more options for consumers, which are the new Philips TVs that arrive here in November. They are The One and the mini LED.

These are TV models that run the Android TV 11 operating system and are part of the company’s premium portfolio. Know a little more about them.

Read too:

Focusing on cost-effectiveness, AOC launches a new Roku TV 4K in Brazil

C SEED N1: This folding TV turns into a sculpture when not in use

Philips The One 8807

Philips’ The One line is, according to the company, the flagship of the brand here in Brazil, being the best known and the one that stands out precisely for that reason. Here it arrives with options of 55, 65 and 75 inches.

It has support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, VRR, ALMM and HDR10+, ensuring great image quality. Its processor is the Philips 5th Gen P5, capable of ensuring more realistic images by reducing noise, 90% DCI/P3 color gamut, contrast enhancement, content resizing and more sharpness.

The screen is LED and has 4K resolution, in addition to having a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which can be great news especially for gamers, not least because it supports AMD Freesync technology and 4 HDMI inputs, two of which are 2.0 and two 2.1.

And still for the gamer audience, The One also offers the Game Bar, an interface that allows the user to change the image settings on the TV screen with a dedicated menu that can be accessed at any time, even in the middle of the game. game without having to leave it for that.

It comes with Android TV 11 and comes with Chromecast built-in which ensures compatibility with various apps like Netflix, Spotify, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Regarding the audio, its quality is improved both with the Room Calibration feature so that the user can adjust the audio output depending on the environment and also with the support for Play-fi technology, which allows to create an integrated audio system using other devices that support this feature.

Philips mini LED 9507

Another line that also arrives in Brazil is the mini LED, which is a great option for those who want maximum image quality. It has support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and advanced technology in the LED panel. In addition, it will have support for movies in the IMAX aspect ratio. It will be available in 65-inch and 75-inch options.

It comes with the P5 processor as well, but with the differential of an AI enhancement. This Artificial Intelligence can detect the type of content being shown on the screen so that it has the best image quality. And since it relies on machine learning, the more it is used, the more accurate it becomes.

It is also a good choice for gamers, as it also offers the Game Bar feature, in addition to 4K resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.2 input, dedicated menu bar for games and even support for AMD Freesync Premium. Pro.

Regarding the audio, it has an audio output with a power of 70 W, with 2 speakers of 20 W and a subwoofer of 30 W. In addition, it is also compatible with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR+.

Differentiated lighting

An interesting highlight of Philips’ launches is that both models have Ambilight lighting, which has LED points found on the back of the TV and can project different lighting in the environment when viewing content.

The TVs themselves can control this lighting according to the content being displayed on the screen, matching the colors with the LEDs.

On The One, these LEDs are found on the sides and top of the TVs, while on the mini LED they are present around the entire contour of the TV.

price and availability

According to the company, the new models will arrive in the Brazilian market soon, until the second week of November. Prices for The One range from R$4,300 to R$8,600. As for the mini LED, prices range from R$9,200 to up to R$14,000.

The One 8807 full specs

Model: Philips The One 8807 DLED

Inches: 55.65 and 75 inches

Technology: 4K

Panel Type: LCD WCG

Processor: Philips P5 (5th generation)

Resources: Smart

Frequency: 40Hz to 120Hz

Operating System: Android TV

Remote control: Remote control with smart functions

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Pixels)

Connections: 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x HDMI 2.1 and 1x Audio Out

Imaging Features: ATV, DTV and CATV reception. Integrated digital converter. Preset sound and image equalizers. Automatic volume leveler. HDR10. HDR10+. HLG Dolby Vision. Dolby Atmos. Room Calibration. AMD FreeSync Premium

Color system: NTSC, PALM and SECAM

Speaker Power: 20 W (2.1)

mute: yes

Closed caption: Yes

sleep timer: yes

Channel lock: Yes

Power Voltage: Bivolt

Base color: silver

Edge color: silver

Price: From BRL 4,300.00

Availability in Brazil: From the second week of November 2022

Mini LED 9507 Full Specifications