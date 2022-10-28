Playlist Antena 1: special valentine’s day

When June 12th arrives, it’s impossible not to feel the love in the air! For all lovers, how about taking advantage of the date to declare and surprise your better half? Check out Antena 1’s exclusive playlist made especially to create an even more romantic atmosphere on Valentine’s Day.

1. Lost In Love – Air Supply

“Lost in Love” is a beautiful song for romantics this Sunday. The song was written by group member Graham Russell. The group re-recorded the song for one of their albums in 1980 and this version was released as a single in the US. The song was so successful that it spent four weeks at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May and topped the Billboard contemporary chart for six weeks that same year.

2. Can’t Take My Eyes Of You – Andy Williams & Denise Van Outen

The great partnership of Andy Wiliams and Denise Van Outen has the power to exude the beautiful energy of love. The hit single was part of the movie excerpt “10 things I hate about you”, another good request for Valentine’s Day!

We separate a beautiful snippet of the song for you to declare yourself to your romantic partner on this special day. Check out:

You’re just too good to be true

Can’t take my eyes off you

You’d be like heaven to touch

I wanna hold you so much

Translation:

You are too good to be true

I can’t take my eyes off of you

You are like touching paradise

I really want to hug you

3. Just The Two Uf Us – Bill Withers

The soft, love-filled single expresses a deep connection between a couple: whatever happens, they can get through it together. It was a big hit when it was released in 1980, but it has remained a timeless classic, played at many weddings and other events to indicate a lasting bond.

Check out the romantic snippet:

Just the two of us

We can make it if we try

Just the two of us

Just the two of us

Building castles in the sky

Just the two of us

Translation:

You and I

Just the two of us

We can do it if we try

Just the two of us

Just the two of us

Building castles in the sky

Just the two of us

You and me

4. Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars knows very well how to produce romantic songs, and “Just The Way You Are” is part of these compositions. No wonder the artist won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 53rd Grammy Awards in the same year.

The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK charts and reached the top 5 in other countries.

5. Love’s Train – Silk Sonic

The song was released last year, in 2021, on February 14th, when the day of love in the northern hemisphere is celebrated, better known as Valentine’s Day. To honor the hearts in love, the duo Silk Sonic – formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – left their message registered through the cover of “Love ‘s Train”, by the group Con Funk Shun.

The 1980s hit was inspired by a love triangle in which American musician Michael Cooper and the group’s singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Felton Pilate found themselves, both passionate and eager.

6. A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

The song was written by Perri and David Hodges, for the album The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Original Movie Soundtrack, released in 2011. The song is inspired and thought for the love story between the characters Edward and Bella. , from the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

A true declaration of love: “The heart racing / Colors and promises / How to be brave / How can I love / When I’m afraid to fall in love / But watching you alone / All my doubt is suddenly gone”, the artist sings ” Darling, don’t be afraid / I’ve loved you for a thousand years / I’ll love you for a thousand more.

7. Love Changes Everything – Cliff Richard

The song was originally composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics written by Charles Hart and Don Black, released in 1989. It remained on the UK Singles Chart for 14 weeks, peaking at No. by Michael Ball.

The song’s lyrics tell about the story of a first lesson in platonic love filled with various emotions, disappointments and a trail of hope to be able to love someone else again.

“And I wondered if it was my destiny to spend my life alone

Oh girl you answered my question

Now it’s working, you’ve given me new hope

Love changes, changes everything

Love makes you fly, and it can break your wings

Love changes, changes everything

Love makes the rules from fools to kings

Love changes, love changes everything

I’ve seen how love moves, yes, it does, yes, it breaks, yes

It has a power of its own.”

8. Endless Love – Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

This incomparable song by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross was a surefire hit. Named the greatest musical duet of all time by Billboard, “Endless Love” has been covered by Mariah Carey and Luther Vandross and even by Shania Twain.

The track served as the soundtrack for the 1981 film of the same name, starring Brooke Shields, and reached the top of the Billboard charts, where it remained for nine weeks. Additionally, “Endless Love” is Ross’ best-selling song and Richie’s first major hit, released while he was still a part of the Commodores. In addition, the hit was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“My love

There’s only you in my life

the only thing that’s right

My first love

You are all I breathe

You are every step I take

And I

I want to share

all my love with you

no one else will

And your eyes

Your eyes, your eyes

They tell me how much you care

Oh yes you will always be

My endless love”

9. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

The music recorded for the singer’s third studio album was composed and produced by the singer, with the assistance of Will Hicks and Benny Blanco. The single peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, as well as topping the charts in numerous countries, including Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

The romantic ballad is about the singer’s girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, who he met in high school and reconnected with when she was working in New York. Sheeran revealed that the inspiration for the lyrics came after visiting James Blunt’s home in Ibiza, where the two singers had heard a song by rapper Future at six in the morning.

10. Way Back Into Love – Hugh Grant and Haley Bennett

To finish off the most romantic playlist of Antena 1 this year, I couldn’t miss the single “Way Back Into Love” by the incredible partnership of Hugh Grant and Haley Bennett. This song is for those who yearn for a latent and lasting love, and it offers some hope to find the love of their life, even if it takes time. Hope and love are two words that describe the song.

